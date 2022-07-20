Matternet Selects BlastWave to Secure its Drone Delivery Networks
Matternet’s urban peer-to-peer drone delivery networks will be secured by BlastShield zero trust software-defined perimeterPALO ALTO, CALFORNIA, USA , July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlastWave, today announced that Matternet, developer of the world's leading urban drone logistics platform, selected its BlastShield™ solution to secure its drone delivery networks. BlastWave specializes in state-of-the-art invisible software-defined perimeter (SDP) that protects critical infrastructure assets and applications from both outside and inside threats.
Matternet’s vision is that the cities of the future will rely on city-wide drone delivery networks to fulfill urgent logistics needs for healthcare and help transition on-demand ecommerce to a sustainable mode of transport. Matternet currently operates in the US and Switzerland, with plans to operate in Germany and the UAE.
“We selected BlastWave as our preferred cyber security partner because they can provide secure remote access, eliminate passwords, and make our drones disappear. Cyber security threats are growing in our industry, and we wanted to significantly strengthen our security beyond industry standard best practices. Our customers and partners will have increased confidence in protecting their data, privacy, and shipments,” said John Rousseau, VP of Operations at Matternet.
Matternet’s urban drone delivery networks not only will make healthcare more efficient and improve patient outcomes, but also will reduce the number of delivery vehicles on roads, alleviating congestion, improving air quality, and lowering the city’s carbon footprint.
“Urban drone operations promise to significantly advance on-demand and last-mile logistics by making transport of physical goods within cities faster, cheaper, and greener. Unlike some use cases, if a drone gets compromised, the consequences can be severe and can’t be compensated with a free voucher or credit report. Prevention is better than detecting and patching after the fact. We saw a clear business imperative for Matternet to deploy invisible zero trust network access and protect these crucial deliveries,” said Tom Sego, CEO BlastWave.
BlastShield integrates three innovative products into a single, patented SDP solution to prevent inadvertent and intentional attacks:
• BlastShield combines Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), passwordless multifactor authentication (MFA) and microsegmentation into a single programmable overlay.
• It enables organizations to adopt a zero trust security model and deploy identity-based secure remote network access that will hide on-premises and cloud workloads from outsider and insider threats.
• Zero trust network access is scalable and achieved without hardware or modifications to the existing network.
Supported by recent research that reveals why VPNs create an unacceptable risk to businesses today, BlastShield’s SDP renders the entire network invisible and delivers best-in-class performance based on a patented peer-to-peer architecture.
About Matternet
Matternet has developed best-in-class technology for on-demand, drone delivery in cities. The company designs, builds and operates its technology in partnership with healthcare and logistics organizations. In 2017, Matternet became the first company in the world to be authorized for commercial BVLOS operations of drone logistics networks over cities in Switzerland. In 2019, Matternet and UPS partnered to provide drone delivery services to US healthcare systems, and together enabled the first FAA-Approved Drone Airline in the US, UPS Flight Forward. In 2021, Matternet announced its first city-wide drone delivery network in partnership with the Department of Health of Abu Dhabi. To date, Matternet technology has enabled over 20,000 commercial flights in the US, Switzerland, Germany and the UAE. For more information about Matternet, please visit: https://mttr.net
About BlastWave
Founded by former executives and technologists from Apple and Cisco, BlastWave is taking a fundamentally different approach to security aimed at protecting privacy and connected devices from cyberattacks. BlastWave’s patented product, BlastShield™️, is an integrated, zero trust stack that combines state-of-the-art passwordless multifactor authentication with high-performance, resilient encrypted connectivity and built-in microsegmentation. BlastWave is backed by Rocket Strategies, Lucas Venture Group, and Millennium Investments. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. To learn more, visit www.blastwave.io and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @blastwaveinc.
