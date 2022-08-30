OTT Streaming Global Market Estimated To Grow At 15% Rate

OTT Streaming Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "OTT Streaming Global Market Report 2022”, the OTT streaming market is expected to grow from $129.67 billion in 2021 to $149.34 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s OTT streaming market forecast the market is expected to reach $262.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.1%. With the increasing change in customers’ social behavior, which is shifting from traditional subscriptions to broadcasting services and to over-the-top (OTT) on-demand video and music subscriptions every year, OTT streaming in the forecast period is expected to grow at a very fast pace.

Key Trends In The OTT Streaming Market

Streaming on 4K televisions is a key trend in the OTT (Over-The-Top) streaming market. A 4K resolution is typically 3,840x 2,160 pixels and is also known as UHD or Ultra-High Definition. This is the highest level of high-definition video quality available to film, television, and sports viewers these days. Nowadays most of the latest TVs are 4K compliant. They are extremely costly but for under $1,000 (or even under $500) we can find a decent 4K TV.

Overview Of The OTT Streaming Market

The over the top (OTT) content streaming market consists of sales of over-the-top content streaming services and related products that provide streaming video through the internet. Examples of well-known OTT players include Apple TV, iTunes, Netflix, Roku, Hulu, Amazon among others.

OTT Streaming Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Device Type: Smartphones, Smart TVs, Laptops, Desktops and Tablets, Gaming Consoles, Set-Top Box, Others

• By Revenue Source: AVOD, SVOD, TVOD, Others

• By User Type: Commercial, Personal

• By End-User: E-commerce, Media and Entertainment, Education and Training, IT and Telecom, Health and Fitness, Others

• By Geography: The global OTT streaming market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Facebook, Netflix, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Apple, Hulu, Tencent, Rakuten, and YouTube.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

OTT Streaming Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of OTT streaming market. The market report analyzes OTT streaming global market insights, OTT streaming global market size, OTT streaming market growth drivers, OTT streaming global market segments, OTT streaming market major players, OTT streaming global market growth across geographies, OTT streaming market trends and OTT streaming market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The OTT streaming industry report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

