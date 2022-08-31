New book talks about diversity being a driving force in workplace decision-making

Diversity In The Workplace Essentials talks about diversity, inclusion, and equity in the workplace. Logo of Vibrant Publishers, a book with rays of light unfurling inside Books similar to Diversity In The Workplace Essentials

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diversity In The Workplace Essentials You Always Wanted To Know (Diversity In the Workplace Essentials) by Vibrant Publishers addresses topics like Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the workplace and how it affects the employees in an organization. This book is written by Jaquina Gilbert who has 20 years of experience in Human Resources. It releases today!

Jaquina Gilbert received an MS in Human Resources Training and Development from Amberton University and a BBA in Human Resources and Organizational Behavior from the University of North Texas. “Diversity has been a driving force in workplace decision-making for centuries and remains relevant to the current matters affecting workplace success. Diversity in the Workplace Essentials introduces easy-to-interpret content that explains critical concepts surrounding identity, diversity, microaggressions, privilege, ethics, inclusion, advocacy, leadership, cultural awareness, corporate responsibility, and other factors that branch from one’s individuality.” remarks Jaquina.

The concept of identity of an individual is a complicated one as it refers to how people differ from one another in different aspects like physical appearances, mental and physical abilities, sex and gender, race, nationality, socioeconomic background, status, language, etc. But despite the differences, diversity makes a fascinating kaleidoscope of people. Therefore, inclusion of people from diverse backgrounds in the workplace gives organizations a chance to work with different minds and grow exponentially. A big hurdle in the path of an inclusive workplace is stereotypes and stigmas which need active resistance. An organization must ensure that the employees are given equal opportunities and fair treatment and that their cultural differences are taken into account. This book will teach organizations to create a healthy working environment by keeping an open mind, looking beyond differences and stereotypes, making employees feel heard, and considering the diverse backgrounds of people while making decisions.

“Diversity in the Workplace Essentials You Always Wanted to Know is a great and in-depth book showing a step-by-step view of how leaders must sincerely value a variety of opinions, and how organizational culture must encourage openness and make workers feel valued. For any organization that is looking to understand how Diversity in the Workplace looks and feels, I highly recommend this once-in-a-lifetime book gem,” says Dr. Denean Robinson, Adjunct Faculty Member, University of Maryland Baltimore County.

Diversity In The Workplace Essentials is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management series which also includes books like Human Resource Management Essentials, HR Analytics Essentials, Leadership Essentials, and Organizational Behavior Essentials. This set of books will enable HR Professionals, fresh graduates, or anyone interested in this field to learn more about human resource management. These books are available on www.vibrantpublishers.com, Amazon, and most other marketplaces.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.



