ONLY 4 WEEKS TO GO to attend the Future Armored Vehicles Survivability USA Conference 2022!

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group invites all delegates interested in the area of survivability to attend the Future Armored Vehicles Survivability USA Conference, taking place in Arlington, VA, this September 26 – 27, 2022.

As the only exclusive armored vehicle conference in North America dedicated to survivability, the 2022 event will gather capability directors, commanders from the military, senior engineers, chief scientists, and platform managers from leading solution providers to discuss the US Military and Industry partners best practices to enhance the protection of their armored vehicles and personnel.

Some of the key capabilities that will be covered include signature management, situational awareness, armored and blast protection, C-IED, vehicle obscuration systems, active protection systems and an overall picture of integrated survivability.

This event will gather military professionals and people interested in the area, with specific briefs been discussed and further explored around the Abrams, Bradley, NGCV, AMPV, OMFV, Stryker, JLTV, ACV, ARV and more.

Another great reason to attend is the benefit form the discussions to advance armored vehicles active defense capabilities and network with those at the heart of protective technology design, development, and integration.

Some of the expert US and International speakers presenting include:

• Major General Darren Werner, Commanding General, US Army TankAutomotive and Armaments Command

• Brigadier General Thomas M. Feltey, Armor School Commandant, US Army Maneuver Center of Excellence

• Brigadier Ian Langford, Director General Future Land Warfare, Australian Defence Force

• Colonel Etienne Gauthier, Director Armoured Vehicle Program Management (DAVPM), Department of National Defence – Canada

To find out more information about the topic areas discussed visit: www.favs-usa.com/PR4/einnews.

Download the complementary Brochure copy to view the full agenda and speaker line-up for the two-day conference.



Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability USA Conference

September 26 - 27, 2022

Arlington, Virginia, USA

www.favs-usa.com/PR4/einnews

