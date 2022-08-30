Insights Into The Global Elementary And Secondary Schools Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Elementary And Secondary Schools Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Elementary And Secondary Schools Global Market Report 2022”, the elementary and secondary schools market size is expected to grow from $1.34 trillion in 2021 to $1.49 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The elementary and secondary schools market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The elementary and secondary schools market is expected to reach $2.17 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.9%. According to the elementary and secondary schools market forecast, the flipped classroom model of teaching is enhancing students' learning experience by creating an interactive atmosphere in classrooms.

Key Trends In The Elementary And Secondary Schools Market

The flipped classroom model of teaching is enhancing students' learning experience by creating an interactive atmosphere in classrooms. In flipped classrooms, students view lecture materials or video lectures as homework prior to coming to class. During in-class time, interactive discussions and collaborative works are performed under the guidance of the teacher. Flipped classrooms give students the flexibility to consume the lecture material at their own pace and come prepared to ask specific questions in class. According to the Flipped Learning Network, 71% of teachers who flipped their classes noticed improved grades, and 80% reported improved student behavior as a result, thus indicating effectiveness of the flipped classroom teaching model.

Overview Of The Elementary And Secondary Schools Market

The elementary and secondary schools market consists of the revenues of elementary and secondary school services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide academic courses and associated course work to basic preparatory education i.e. kindergarten through 12th grade. The market covers school boards and school districts.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Primary School, Middle School, Secondary School

• By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

• By Ownership: Government, Local Body, Others

• By Fee Structure: Low-Income, Medium-Income, High-Income

• By Geography: The global elementary and secondary schools market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Goodstart Early Learning, KinderCare Learning Centers, Learning Care Group Inc., Primrose Schools, and Nobel Learning Communities Inc.

