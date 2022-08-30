Wrench Announces the Tech of the Week

Wrench chooses one mechanic that goes above and beyond their job description for each Tech of the Week Spotlight.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wrench has announced its newest Tech of the Week, Rick L, from the Phoenix Wrench market. To read about Rick, his contributions, and what you should expect from a technician, check out the blog post here. "He's led the charge on what's possible for our technicians to do in the field, putting a lot of personal time and effort into making sure our clients are taken care of."- Zach Zellmer, Service AdvisorTrained technicians like Rick have delivered outstanding service to retail customers and fleets alike. Wrench hires certified mechanics that their customers can trust. That means honest quotes, fixed prices, and quality service. Wrench's mobile mechanic's service all types of cars and trucks, offering everything from oil changes and tune-ups to brake jobs and no-starts. Certified mechanics can perform most jobs right in the driveway or the parking spot at work, giving customers the freedom to spend their time on more important things.Being a good mechanic takes dedication, hard work, and a willingness to continue to learn. The auto repair industry is constantly growing and changing, so mobile mechanics must also do that.Mechanics that work for Wrench are expected to go above and beyond the traditional expectations for technicians. That's why Wrench spotlights teammates like Rick, who are the backbone of this vision.Rick and our other trained mechanics are available now for same-day service. -----------------About WrenchThe Wrench platform is designed and built for efficiency and ease of use by providing mobile auto repairs and maintenance where and when you need them. Wrench takes the stress out of owning a car and keeping it running smoothly by bringing only certified mechanics near you to your door, saving you time and delivering quality repairs and maintenance.