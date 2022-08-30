Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,379 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,635 in the last 365 days.

Eighth Generation Sends Out Call To Recreate Respectfully

Initiative seeks to limit negative impact of outdoor enthusiasts on Snoqualmie Tribe ancestral lands

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Snoqualmie Tribe-owned lifestyle brand Eighth Generation announces a push to acquire the public’s help in preserving and protecting tribal lands. The Snoqualmie Tribe’s Ancestral Lands Movement, highlighted in Eighth Generation’s new blog post Recreate Respectfully, provides greater awareness of the potential damage posed to ancestral lands by increased recreational use.

The Snoqualmie Tribe offers ways visitors can recreate respectfully and help preserve the lands while enjoying all the beauty that tribal lands offer. Helpful practices include:

• Trash removal
• Pet waste disposal
• Staying on marked trails
• Thoughtful engagement with surroundings
• Respect and acknowledgment of tribal sovereignty

This mindful use of tribal lands also dovetails with Eighth Generation’s Inspired Natives® initiative to help Native voices promote Native values and voices while combating cultural appropriation. Click here to learn more about Eighth Generation’s and the Snoqualmie Tribe’s missions to protect tribal lands and traditions.

About Eighth Generation: Eighth Generation is an art and lifestyle brand founded in 2008 by self-taught artist Louie Gong (Nooksack) and owned by the Snoqualmie Tribe. The Seattle-based brand provides an outlet for Native artists around the world to share their voices through art, reaching larger audiences through initiatives such as the Inspired Natives® Project.

MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:
Address: 93 Pike St #103, Seattle, WA 98101
Website: https://eighthgeneration.com/

Devon Kelley
Eighth Generation
+1 206-420-7422
marketing@eighthgeneration.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Eighth Generation Sends Out Call To Recreate Respectfully

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.