Eighth Generation Sends Out Call To Recreate Respectfully
Initiative seeks to limit negative impact of outdoor enthusiasts on Snoqualmie Tribe ancestral landsSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Snoqualmie Tribe-owned lifestyle brand Eighth Generation announces a push to acquire the public’s help in preserving and protecting tribal lands. The Snoqualmie Tribe’s Ancestral Lands Movement, highlighted in Eighth Generation’s new blog post Recreate Respectfully, provides greater awareness of the potential damage posed to ancestral lands by increased recreational use.
The Snoqualmie Tribe offers ways visitors can recreate respectfully and help preserve the lands while enjoying all the beauty that tribal lands offer. Helpful practices include:
• Trash removal
• Pet waste disposal
• Staying on marked trails
• Thoughtful engagement with surroundings
• Respect and acknowledgment of tribal sovereignty
This mindful use of tribal lands also dovetails with Eighth Generation’s Inspired Natives® initiative to help Native voices promote Native values and voices while combating cultural appropriation. Click here to learn more about Eighth Generation’s and the Snoqualmie Tribe’s missions to protect tribal lands and traditions.
About Eighth Generation: Eighth Generation is an art and lifestyle brand founded in 2008 by self-taught artist Louie Gong (Nooksack) and owned by the Snoqualmie Tribe. The Seattle-based brand provides an outlet for Native artists around the world to share their voices through art, reaching larger audiences through initiatives such as the Inspired Natives® Project.
