Impetus Technologies Achieves AWS Migration Competency Status
Automated and intelligent migration to AWS with end-to-end automated transformation and operationalization
The AWS Migration Competency validates our success in helping enterprises migrate and operationalize their re-architected warehouses to the scalable and secure cloud.”LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impetus Technologies Inc., a digital engineering company focused on delivering expert services and products to help enterprises reach their transformation goals, announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency status. This designation recognizes that Impetus provides technical proficiency and proven expertise to help customers move successfully to AWS, through all phases of complex migration projects, discovery, planning, migration and operations.
— Rajeeva Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Impetus Technologies
The AWS Migration Competency allows AWS customers to easily identify and engage with AWS Partners that can help them leverage the scalability and flexibility of AWS services. The AWS Competency Program validates the technical expertise of AWS Partner Network (APN) members in helping enterprise customers migrate applications and infrastructure to AWS. In addition to this, Impetus is also an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner and AWS Public Sector Partner that holds AWS Data & Analytics Competency, AWS DevOps Competency, and two validations for AWS services.
“The AWS Migration Competency validates our success in helping enterprises migrate and operationalize their re-architected warehouses to the scalable and secure cloud,” said Rajeeva Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Impetus Technologies.
“Our automated cloud accelerator – LeapLogic – has been a gamechanger in helping enterprises transform their legacy data platform on AWS with up to 95% automation. Not only do we enable 4x faster transformation at 2x lower cost, but LeapLogic is also the only tool that preserves 100% of the prior investment. We also ensure end-to-end operationalization of the migrated workloads with zero business disruption,” said Gupta.
Impetus’ cutting-edge data platform modernization services and products have enabled several Fortune 500 enterprises to achieve their digital transformation goals faster. From automated migration of data warehouses, Extract Transform Load (ETL), analytics, and Hadoop workloads to AWS using LeapLogic to data lake creation, DevOps, and analytics with services offerings, Impetus has demonstrated success in helping businesses realize their full potential on AWS.
About LeapLogic and Impetus Technologies
LeapLogic, an Impetus product, automates the transformation of legacy data warehouse, ETL, analytics, and Hadoop to native cloud platforms. For over a decade, Impetus Technologies has been the ‘Partner of Choice’ for several Fortune 500 enterprises in transforming their data and analytics lifecycle, including modernization to the cloud, data lake creation, advanced analytics, and BI consumption. The company brings together a unique mix of engineering services, technology expertise, and software products.
To learn more, visit www.leaplogic.io or write to inquiry@impetus.com.
Pankaj Bagzai
Impetus Technologies Inc.
+1 408-252-7111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter