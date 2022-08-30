Baker-Polito Administration Highlights Municipal Infrastructure Grant Programs and MassTRAC Legislation 

West Springfield — Today, Governor Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler, Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt and other state and local officials joined community members in West Springfield to highlight the successes achieved through several Baker-Polito Administration municipal grant infrastructure programs and to discuss the additional benefits that will be achieved through the recently passed Massachusetts Transportation and Climate (MassTRAC) legislation. MassTRAC, which was signed into law by Governor Baker on August 10, 2022, will invest $11.4 billion in the Commonwealth's roads, bridges and environmental infrastructure. Specifically, it will help advance major projects across the state by providing matching funds that will allow Massachusetts to compete for funding through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Our administration is pleased to be able to support significant investments in local transportation infrastructure through programs like Complete Streets and Shared Streets and Spaces,” said Governor Baker. “These programs have helped communities expand their multi-modal transportation networks, make key safety improvements to local infrastructure, and facilitate economic development opportunities across the Commonwealth. We are looking forward to the continued positive impact they will have through the additional resources made available through the recently-signed MassTRAC legislation.”

“The municipal grant programs exemplify our continued focus on partnering with municipalities statewide to support their local transportation infrastructure needs,” said Lt. Governor Polito. “These grants are key investments that have facilitated timely repairs to small bridges, key safety improvements to sidewalks, crosswalks, intersections, and pedestrian signals and needed extensions to bike and multi-use pathways that will be in place for years to come.”

“The Baker-Polito Administration continues to invest in communities across the Commonwealth by partnering with state and local leaders, listening to community members about their needs, and asking how we can help to improve safety, accessibility, and connectivity for pedestrians, bicyclists, and all other travelers,” said Secretary Tesler. “These projects have made significant impacts in local communities and help individuals to conveniently get to where they need to go, stay healthy and safe, and socialize with family and friends. These projects would not have been possible without thoughtful collaboration and coordination on many levels.”

The MassTRAC legislation further supports municipal infrastructure needs by authorizing $45 million; $20 million for the Complete Streets Funding Program and $25 million for the Municipal Pavement Program which will help municipalities construct, implement and repair transportation infrastructure connections and facilitate pavement improvements on local roadways and on bicycle and multi-use paths across Massachusetts.

At today’s event, the City of West Springfield was recognized for receiving approximately $9 million dollars in funding since 2016 through MassDOT’s funding programs. These awards have facilitated successful projects to improve access and safety for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists. In addition to $8.1 million in Chapter 90 program funding, West Springfield has also received over $434,000 through the Complete Streets Funding Program and over $406,000 for the Winter Recovery Assistance Program.

Municipal Funding Program Highlights

Complete Streets Funding Program: Encourages, educates, and funds communities to incorporate Complete Streets principles into regular local planning and design practices, ensuring safe and accessible travel for all local roadway users regardless of age or ability. The program provides technical assistance grants up to $38,000 and construction project grants up to $500,000 to incentivize permanent change. Since the program started in 2016, $83.4 million has been awarded through 444 awards. This includes 214 grants for technical assistance and 230 grants for construction projects. This translates to many miles of new sidewalks, trails, paths, and bicycle lanes as well as safety improvements including pedestrian crossings, intersection reconfigurations, road diets, and much more. In July 2022, the program announced $5.54 million has been awarded to 16 communities as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 Round 1 of grants for the program. Recent legislation including MassTRAC has authorized $80 million for the program. The MassDOT 2023-27 Capital Investment Plan (CIP) provides $15 million a year for this program which is an increase from $10 million in prior years. The next application round for the program ends October 1, 2022.

Municipal Small Bridge Program: Provides financial support for the replacement, preservation, and rehabilitation of small bridges across the Commonwealth. Program provides design funding grants up to $100,000 and construction funding grants up to $500,000. In addition, the program was recently restructured to connect awarded communities directly to design firms. The program was launched in 2016 to provide much needed support to communities and to date has awarded $61.6 million through 173 awards. In June 2022, $11.6 million was awarded to 53 communities through 56 awards through the most recent round of the program. Recent legislation has authorized $125 million for the program. MassDOT 2023-27 CIP provides $15 million a year for program which is an increase from $10 million in prior years. The next application round for this program is anticipated to take place late winter 2023.

Shared Streets and Spaces Program: A growing competitive grant program for municipalities and transit authorities in support of public health, safe mobility, and renewed commerce in municipalities. The program funds a broad range of projects, allowing municipalities to easily rethink their transportation networks and implement unique improvements that suit their needs. Project types include bicycle and pedestrian facilities, outdoor dining and programing infrastructure, to transit improvements. The program was launched in June of 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the program began, $50 million has been awarded to municipalities through 494 awards. The program continues to partner with the Barr Foundation to provide applicants with free technical assistance throughout the application process and the 2021 Transportation Bond Bill has authorized $20 million for the program. The MassDOT Fiscal Year 2023-27 Capital Investment Plan provides $4 million per year for the program.

Municipal Pavement Program: A new funding program that targets improvements to the condition of municipally-owned state numbered routes. Project types include resurfacing, mill and overlay, preservation, and other pavement improvement work on local roadways. Based on pavement condition data, MassDOT annually selects the roadway segments to be improved, in coordination with the municipality, by MassDOT contractors to make the process as easy as possible for communities. $40 million has been awarded to 39 communities since the start of the program in 2021. $25 million in FY23 projects were selected in July 2022 and recent legislation including MassTRAC has authorized $140 million for the program. FY24 program awards are scheduled to be announced in fall 2022.

Local Bottleneck Reduction Program: A new program that funds innovative solutions to local congestion bottlenecks at signalized intersections to improve traffic flow and safety. Typical projects could include signal retiming, Transit Signal Priority equipment, vehicle detection, and wireless coordination. Through this competitive grant program, MassDOT will work with municipalities and provide resources to complete and implement awarded projects. The program provides design funding as well as construction grants up to $500,000. $2.5 million has been awarded through 22 awards since program began in 2021. FY23 programs awards will be made in September 2022, and the next application round is scheduled to occur in spring 2023. The 2021 Transportation Bond Bill provides $50 million for the program and the MassDOT Fiscal Year 2023-27 Capital Investment Plan provides $5 million for Fiscal Year 2023, $6 million for Fiscal Year 2024, and $7 million per year for Fiscal Years 2025-27.

Chapter 90 Program: A program that provides municipalities with an annual funding source for improvements to and investments in local transportation networks. Every municipality in the Commonwealth is allocated a portion of total program dollars based on a formula of lane miles, population, and employment. The Chapter 90 Program allows municipalities to evaluate their unique transportation needs and goals and allocate funding dollars accordingly. $1.56 billion has been provided to communities since 2015. MassDOT recently released a new program guidance document and updated the project approval process to make project implementation easier than ever and $200 million was provided to communities for Fiscal Year 2023

Winter Recovery Assistance Program: An emergency program that provides cities and towns with funding to improve their transportation networks in response to harsh winter weather during Fiscal Year 2023. Funding is provided to all communities based on a formula of locally owned roadway miles. $100 million was approved by the Baker-Polito Administration for communities to use during Fiscal Year 2023. MassDOT is working with communities to execute contract paperwork as fast as possible to allow work to start immediately. Communities will utilize money to invest in their transportation infrastructure and improve network conditions.

Additional information about the Baker-Polito Administration’s municipal grant programs for transportation needs can be found online: www.mass.gov.

Information about announcements concerning municipal grant programs managed by MassDOT can be found on the MassDOT blog, including information about the new round of funding available with Shared Streets and Spaces: http://blog.mass.gov/transportation/uncategorized/massdot-announces-new-funding-round-for-shared-streets-and-spaces-program/.

