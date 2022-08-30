Connect To Your City LLC Set to Launch the Nation's Only Black Rodeo TV channel

Connect to Your City Logo

Connect To Your City LLC (CTYC) is a Phoenix, Arizona-based company, which will add the Black Rodeo TV Channel to the Over The Top Network in September 2022.

Photo of a Black cowboy riding with an American flag at the Arizona Black Rodeo in 2021.

(Denise Meridith) Family-friendly events, like the Arizona Black Rodeo, will have a place on OTT Black Rodeo TV channel.

Photo of Larry Witherspoon

Larry Witherspoon is the Founder of Connect to Your City, which has created 90 Over The Top channels since 2006.

Larry Witherspoon, the Founder of Connect to Your City LLC in Phoenix, will soon add a Black Rodeo channel to the combined 90 streaming TV and radio channels.

The Black Rodeo TV Channel, will provide entertaining TV programming, educational series, and information 24/7 throughout the year, not just during Black History Month.”
— Larry Witherspoon
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most Americans are surprised to learn that 20-25% of cowboys were African-American. Even fewer know the rich history of Black cowboys in Arizona, e.g., Fort Huachuca in southern Arizona was home to the Buffalo Soldiers or that Phoenix has hosted a Black Rodeo annually since the early 2000s. Now, Connect To Your City LLC (CTYC), headquartered in Phoenix, will launch the Nation's only Black Rodeo TV channel on September 2, 2022! The OTT (Over The Top) Black Rodeo TV channel will debut on Roku, ctyctvapp.com, and other Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) platforms, including Amazon Fire, Apple TV, etc. in the coming months.

"It is more crucial than ever to educate American and international audiences about the important role Blacks have played throughout the history of the US,’’ says CTYC Founder Larry Witherspoon. “Networks like the Black Rodeo TV Channel will provide entertaining TV programming, educational series, and information 24/7 throughout the year, not just during Black History Month.”

The Black Rodeo TV Channel will feature 24/7 programming highlighting Black cowboys, traditional Western movies, educational series, Black history, and other information about the West 365 days a year. In addition, Black Rodeo TV will broadcast culturally diverse pay-per-view events from the Southwest USA and Mexico to global audiences in 196 countries. Family events, like the Arizona Black Rodeo on September 2-3, 2022, at Westworld in Scottsdale, will soon be able to be watched domestically and internationally, beginning in early 2023.

The Black Rodeo TV Channel is just the latest addition to the 90 OTT TV and radio channels, representing companies and organizations, that may have never had access to mainstream, network television. CTYC was born in 2006 with its launch of the first Christian-owned and -operated cellphone: MVNO FaithFone Wireless. Witherspoon’s Black-owned company has been opening doors in radio, television, and internet media for small, woman- and minority-owned companies ever since.

Tina Michelle
Connect to Your City
+1 480-740-7777
Tinamichelleprivate@gmail.com
Tina Michelle
Connect to Your City
+1 480-740-7777 Tinamichelleprivate@gmail.com
The World's Best Connectors LLC is a virtual community for C-Suite executives. The WBCs help other CEOs enhance their connections with their families, employees, clients, government and the media. The WBCs office is at 2390 E Camelback Rd, Ste #130, Phoenix, AZ 85016. CEO Denise Meridith, with a BS from Cornell University and MPA from the university of Southern California. In addition to WBC, Meridith has been CEO of Denise Meridith Consultants Inc, a public and community relations firm, for 19 years. She is uniquely experienced in government, private enterprise, academia and non-profits. Meridith has been a freelance journalist for the past 25 years, writing over 1000 articles on business for newspapers and magazines, and teaching marketing and business for years at Cornell and Arizona State University. She has aspent many years in the hospitality, sports and entertainment sectors.

