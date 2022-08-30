Connect To Your City LLC Set to Launch the Nation's Only Black Rodeo TV channel
The Black Rodeo TV Channel, will provide entertaining TV programming, educational series, and information 24/7 throughout the year, not just during Black History Month.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most Americans are surprised to learn that 20-25% of cowboys were African-American. Even fewer know the rich history of Black cowboys in Arizona, e.g., Fort Huachuca in southern Arizona was home to the Buffalo Soldiers or that Phoenix has hosted a Black Rodeo annually since the early 2000s. Now, Connect To Your City LLC (CTYC), headquartered in Phoenix, will launch the Nation's only Black Rodeo TV channel on September 2, 2022! The OTT (Over The Top) Black Rodeo TV channel will debut on Roku, ctyctvapp.com, and other Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) platforms, including Amazon Fire, Apple TV, etc. in the coming months.
"It is more crucial than ever to educate American and international audiences about the important role Blacks have played throughout the history of the US,’’ says CTYC Founder Larry Witherspoon. “Networks like the Black Rodeo TV Channel will provide entertaining TV programming, educational series, and information 24/7 throughout the year, not just during Black History Month.”
The Black Rodeo TV Channel will feature 24/7 programming highlighting Black cowboys, traditional Western movies, educational series, Black history, and other information about the West 365 days a year. In addition, Black Rodeo TV will broadcast culturally diverse pay-per-view events from the Southwest USA and Mexico to global audiences in 196 countries. Family events, like the Arizona Black Rodeo on September 2-3, 2022, at Westworld in Scottsdale, will soon be able to be watched domestically and internationally, beginning in early 2023.
The Black Rodeo TV Channel is just the latest addition to the 90 OTT TV and radio channels, representing companies and organizations, that may have never had access to mainstream, network television. CTYC was born in 2006 with its launch of the first Christian-owned and -operated cellphone: MVNO FaithFone Wireless. Witherspoon’s Black-owned company has been opening doors in radio, television, and internet media for small, woman- and minority-owned companies ever since.
