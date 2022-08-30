C8 Secure signs Contract with G3 Esports, LLC

Cybersecurity Company signs Management Contract with E Sports Startup

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C8 Secure, a provider of comprehensive, multi-layered security solutions that focus on threat prevention, detection & response services announced today an agreement to provide cybersecurity management to G3 Esports, LLC., a full-service agency delivering entertaining products and services that resonate within the gaming community.

G3 Esports is working with leading technology companies to pioneer a first-of-it-kind regulated esports and video game wagering platform, that will change the way that video games are developed, published, and how game developers generate revenue.

“We’ve assembled a team of leading video game, technology and iGaming experts to create a new way for Millennial and Gen-Z audiences to wager,” said Anthony Gaud, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of G3 Esports. “The crossover of esports and videogames with the gambling sector requires significant innovations and investment in new server technologies and state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions. There is no company better positioned to build the future of iGaming than with Continent 8 Technologies and their team at C8 Secure.”

“C8 Secure, a Continent 8 Company, is a premier provider of managed security services to the iGaming industry, and fully understands the intricate regulatory environment and compliance requirements that come with the esports industry,” said Patrick Gardner, Managing Director at C8 Secure. We look forward to supporting G3 Esports as they revolutionize a new generation of Play, Watch, and Wager. Building the future of esports and iGaming entertainment”

“The esport industry is a huge target for potential cyber threats, and our objective will be to provide blanket security to individual users - all on different devices, without hindering the user experience.”

​​About Continent 8:

Founded over 20 years ago, Continent 8 is an award-winning, multi-jurisdictional, global network solutions provider that connects, manages, and secures the world’s most valuable information.

The company has data centers and strategic points of presence in over 80 connected locations spanning Europe, the Americas and Asia, and is expanding rapidly. Its carrier-grade network powers some of the biggest brands in iGaming, as well as companies in the finance, payment processing and public services industries.

For more information about Continent 8’s world-class products and services, visit www.continent8.com

About C8 Secure:

C8 Secure's multi-layered threat prevention, detection & response solutions are designed with tomorrow's security needs in mind. Providing high-touch boutique services and protection from the edge through endpoint & cloud, C8 Secure manages tailored cybersecurity solutions for customers in highly regulated industries, and is a certified service provider in multiple jurisdictions.

For more information about C8 Secure, please visit our new website at www.c8secure.com, LinkedIn page at https://www.linkedin.com/company/c8secure/, or give us a call at: 1 (877) 861-1611.

About G3 Esports

G3 Esports is a leading developer of esports products that resonate within the gaming community. Led by industry executives with decades of high-profile experience in entertainment, game development and iGaming operations, G3 Esports is at the forefront of the upcoming “Play, Watch and Wager” revolution. Additional information is available at g3esports.gg.

