C8 Secure and Vaya Space Bring Security Solutions to Space

We are honored with the opportunity to extend our cybersecurity solution reach from customer premises to data centers and now space.” — Patrick Gardner, Managing Partner at C8 Secure

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C8 Secure - a provider of comprehensive, multi-layered security solutions that focus on threat prevention - has announced a partnership with Vaya Space - a hybrid rocket propulsion and SmallSat launch company - to bring security solutions to the space industry and take C8 Secure’s parent company - Continent 8 Technologies and its network, literally into space.

Jack Blood, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Vaya Space, said, “We are excited to help Continent 8 Technologies Founder and CEO, Michael Tobin, continue to expand his vision for Continent 8 by providing space launch services for a planned satellite network. Partnering with C8 Secure, a new Continent 8 company, provides our launch customers and partners with turnkey cyber-security solutions for their operations, payloads, and constellations.”

In addition, this partnership will enable Continent 8 Technologies to increase network footprint, availability, and performance through the use of satellite technology.

Michael Tobin, Founder & CEO of Continent 8 said, “We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Vaya Space. It’s a complete game changer that brings three industry-leading organizations together. Continent 8 has always been deeply committed to reliable innovation and continued investment in advanced data centers, networks and digital infrastructure technology. This partnership allows us to literally bring our network into space, while at the same time knowing that Vaya’s customers and partners will be protected by the cybersecurity solutions that C8 Secure provides.”

Patrick Gardner, Managing Partner at C8 Secure, comments, “We are honored with the opportunity to extend our cybersecurity solution reach from customer premises to data centers and now space. Space-based systems and regulatory frameworks represent unique new challenges and we are up to the task, drawing upon our history of security and compliance success.”



About Continent 8:

Founded over 20 years ago, Continent 8 is an award-winning, multi-jurisdictional, global network solutions provider that connects, manages, and secures the world’s most valuable information.

The company has data centres and strategic points of presence in over 80 connected locations spanning Europe, the Americas and Asia, and is expanding rapidly. Its carrier-grade network powers some of the biggest brands in iGaming, as well as companies in the finance, payment processing and public services industries.

For more information about Continent 8’s world-class product and services, visit www.continent8.com



About C8 Secure:

Comprehensive, multi-layered solution focused on threat prevention.

High-touch boutique service providing personalized attention.

20 years’ experience protecting customers in highly regulated industries, and certified as a service provider in multiple jurisdictions.

Industry recognized and proven leadership team with over 100 years’ experience in Managed Security Services.

For more information about C8 Secure, please visit our new website at www.c8secure.com, LinkedIn page at https://www.linkedin.com/company/c8secure/, or give us a call at: 1 (877) 861-1611.

About Vaya Space:

Based on Florida’s Space Coast, Vaya Space is a hybrid rocket propulsion and SmallSat launch company leveraging advances in additive manufacturing to redefine the cost, performance, and safety of space access. With a build, integrate, and launch-ready cycle of less than thirty days, Vaya Space is positioned to serve the global market and accepting launch reservations for 2023.

By unlocking the potential of hybrid rocket engines, Vaya Space is transforming the path to space. We proudly offer our clients frequent, reliable, economical, and environmentally friendly small satellite launch opportunities in precise orbital placement.

With a launch cycle of less than thirty days to build, integrate, and launch, Vaya Space offers flexible scheduling with mobile launch capability. Our technology allows our customers to achieve competitive advantages by placing SmallSats into orbit sooner.

Our mission management experts provide unique care to ensure your payload is successful from start to finish.