Adler & Associates Entertainment Acquires Worldwide Rights To 1930’s Style Comedy Ain’t We Got Fun?!

Film To Premiere At Raleigh Studios

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES , August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adler & Associates Entertainment announced the acquisition of worldwide distribution rights to the 1930’s style comedy Ain’t We Got Fun?! produced by Repartee Pictures.

The film will premiere, quite appropriately, at The Charlie Chaplin Theatre at Raleigh Studios on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Q & A with full cast and VIP party with surprise celebrity guests to follow.

Producing partners Kathy Rich-McFarland, David Alan Ruben, and Jon Tosetti of Repartee Pictures in association with Adler & Associates Entertainment are proud to present a Golden Age madcap comedy featuring a hit soundtrack of lost and forgotten Tin Pan Alley tunes.

After discovering he made the wrong film, a disgruntled producer flees with the final reel to a cabin in the woods where he encounters a slew of oddball characters in pursuit of him and his error in this musical send-up to 1930's comedies.

The film stars Patrick Plugee (Sharon Rose), Jon Tosetti (13 Stories TV Originals), Everjohn Feliciano (Hearing You Breathe) Samantha Drews (Depth of Time), Lyle Freiderichs (Grace and Frankie) as Jules Astaire and Kate Bowman (The Enemy of The People) as Ginger Astaire among a fun cast.

“As Groucho Marx once quipped, humor is reason gone mad,” says Director David Alan Ruben. “I have always enjoyed comedies with an extra dose of controlled madness. When you watch a 1930’s comedy, the timing feels like a well-oiled vaudeville act. The dialogue, sight gags, pratfalls, tap routines…are all timed to precision, never improvised, and the camera got out of the way. Granted — those cameras were super heavy and who could move them? Who would want to? My point – inspired by that era and genre, this is our own zany brand of madcap comedy.”

About the acquisition, CEO Adler & Associates Entertainment Marie Adler said:

“Although we are expanding at a tremendous rate, we will always strive to champion indie film. Repartee’s debut film is extremely unique and fun, something that is very much needed in today’s marketplace.”

Cast is available for interviews starting August 29, 2022.

ADLER & ASSOCIATES ENTERTAINMENT is an innovative media company specializing in international content. They are globally known as a true indie entertainment services company with an emphasis on production, acquisitions, and distribution around the world.

REPARTEE PICTURES is a multimedia production company based in Los Angeles, California, with an eye on the global market to bring to life genre-focused stories that make audiences laugh, scream, dance, or dream. Repartee Pictures was founded by partners Kathy Rich-McFarland, David Alan Ruben & Jon Tosetti in 2022. “Ain’t We Got Fun?!”, a 1930s madcap comedy, is its first feature film and has garnered 14 laurels to date on the international festival circuit including “Best Picture” and “Best of Fest”.

Ain't We Got Fun?! | Official Trailer