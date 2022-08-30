SCAN Adds Prospect Medical Group to Texas Provider Network
EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN Health Plan, the award-winning Medicare Advantage insurer with a 45-year history of keeping older adults healthy and independent, is adding Prospect Medical Group to its provider network* in Bexar County, Texas.
“As SCAN expands its national footprint into new states across the country, we are proud to partner with Prospect, a group that prioritizes the health and wellbeing of the older adults we care for,” said Sherry Stanislaw, general manager and network officer at SCAN Health Plan. “We have a long-standing relationship with Prospect and are excited to partner with them as we expand into Texas.”
For more than 25 years, Prospect has been recognized for its award-winning care, with a strong emphasis on prevention and wellness. In Bexar County, SCAN members will have access to Prospect’s 171 primary care physicians and more than 850 specialists.
“Our San Antonio network of high-quality physicians is poised to support SCAN in their growth to Texas,” said Jim Brown, CEO at Prospect Medical Systems, the organization that operates Prospect Medical Group. “SCAN and Prospect have developed an excellent relationship over the years in multiple markets and share a common vision to ensure that Medicare Advantage members receive the best care along with the best service possible.”
Pending regulatory approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, SCAN will offer health plans in Texas starting in 2023. SCAN’s national expansion effort will bring the not-for-profit’s total reach to nearly seven million potential customers across 20 markets in four states.
*Other providers are available in our network.
About SCAN Health Plan
SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 270,000 members across California, Nevada and Arizona. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers regardless of plan membership. SCAN also offers educational programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services throughout our California service area. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
Seffrah Orlando
