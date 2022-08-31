Plant-Based Immersions: Lifestyle Medicine Leader Offers a New Program
The next immersion is September 22-25 at the beaches of Oak Island, NC.ROCHESTER, NY, USA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI) has teamed up with Dilip Barman, MS, ScM, a trained Food For Life Instructor, to launch a series of three-day Plant-Based Immersions. The next event is scheduled for September 22-25, 2022 on the beaches of Oak Island, North Carolina. People anywhere on the plant-based path will be welcomed with open arms. They will meet with trained staff to soak up evidence-based nutrition and practical skills, as they enjoy the lovely setting in an experience that is both relaxing and invigorating.
Plant-Based Immersions will be offered several times a year, at beautiful locations with comfortable lodging. Medical and nutritional professionals are present at all times. Attendees will enjoy healthy cooking instruction and delicious meals, an array of activities to take advantage of the setting, and camaraderie with trained staff and guests. One year of virtual get-togethers following the Immersion is included in the package.
With the overwhelming evidence that a whole-food plant-based vegan diet can help manage and possibly reverse several health conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension, as well as promote overall health and longevity, this program fills a need for persons who want to accelerate their path towards a whole-food plant-based diet. The Plant-Based Immersion is suitable for any adult interested in improving their health, maintaining their good health, or just learning about the power of plant foods and how to harness them in the kitchen.
ABOUT FOOD FOR LIFE
Food for Life is an award-winning nutrition education and cooking class program offered by Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine that provides an innovative approach to diet-related chronic diseases: https://www.pcrm.org/good-nutrition/plant-based-diets/ffl
ABOUT ROCHESTER LIFESTYLE MEDICINE INSTITUTE
Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI), headed by Ted Barnett, MD, FACLM, is dedicated to establishing Lifestyle Medicine as the foundation for health. RLMI advocates a plant-based diet with its proven ability to heal the body from within. RLMI offers several programs to help participants adopt a whole-food plant-based diet, including its 15-Day Jumpstart, the Lift Project, and the Complete Health Improvement Program (CHIP), all certified by ACLM, in addition to the new Plant-Based Immersions.
Visit https://rochesterlifestylemedicine.org/ for more information and follow RLMI on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram @roclifemed.
