Missouri Attorney General Files Amicus Brief over Military Vaccine Mandate
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that his office and 21 other states filed an amicus brief in U.S. Navy Seals v. Biden, opposing the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on members of the military. The brief asserts that the refusal to grant religious exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine to members of the United States Navy violates the right to religious liberty.
The brief states, “In the past year, courts have recognized the overreaching and flawed claims of legal authority underlying the Administration’s response [to COVID-19], the tension between its policies and the facts, and its inconsistent statements and actions that undercuts its claims of good faith.” Therefore, the states assert, it is clear that the typical deference given to military authorities does not apply in this case.
Joining Missouri in filing the amicus brief is Mississippi, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
The amicus brief can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/u-s-navy-seals-1-26-v-biden--ca5-amicus-brief-as-filed.pdf?sfvrsn=773ba1a7_2