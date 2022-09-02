Cynthia Occelli, acclaimed author and life coach to the stars, helping 60K+ women rewrite their stories & recreate lives

Cynthia Occelli Cynthia Occelli Cynthia Occelli's Rewritten Podcast

Yet another woman's life has been changed for the better after tuning in to "Rewritten with Cynthia Occelli," the eponymous podcast from the author, mentor, entrepreneur, and life coach to the stars who is helping a community of more than 60,000 women rewrite their stories and recreate their lives.

The accomplished author shares a story of the listener who credits a pair of Occelli’s podcasts with helping her to break from years of fear, insecurity, and powerlessness while locked in a toxic relationship. After listening to “Date Like a Goddess: Red Flags” and the most recent “What Goddesses Know About Dating: Yellow Flags,” the unnamed listener realized that her fiancé’s “wandering eye, verbal abuse, constant disrespect, and willingness to allow her to pull the weight of their lives will not change because of anything she does. More importantly, she will never receive the intimacy, trust, and cherishing she deserves, from him. She realizes that she can't change her fiancé,” says Occelli. “It breaks my heart—and pisses me off—when we're in a bad-for-us situation and we focus on trying to change others instead of choosing ourselves and changing our lives.”

Some red flags to look out for in a relationship seem obvious—he’s unemployed, has a criminal record, brags about ghosting his ex. Yellow flags are harder to spot because they seem innocuous but actually are insidious as the behavior gradually deteriorates into toxicity producing harmful effects.

“Yellow flags are things, conditions, attributes, qualities that aren’t quite as obvious as red flags,” Occelli explained. Yellow flags have a “concerning element” but are not necessarily relationship breakers. “Yellow flags should make you slow down, pay attention, and decide whether you need to stop,” she said. For example, a potential partner or life interest who lives with his parents, sleeps on a buddy’s couch, or has never had a long-term relationship that wasn’t dysfunctional are all possible yellow flags.

Available on the independent podcast network Mind Body Spirit.fm, Occelli’s nine-part series opens with two introductory podcasts, each a little more than thirty minutes. Other installments include:

• Becoming the Sexiest Woman in the World

• Embracing Your Feminine to Heal Your Life

• What Goddesses Know about Dating, Parts 1 & 2

A tenth episode is in the works and promises to focus on a decidedly less ominous topic: green flags. “This is dating for empowered, grown, worthy, and wonderful goddesses,” Occelli explains. “In almost twenty years of helping women transform their lives, I have never heard anyone say, ‘Gosh, he was such an a-hole, I wish I'd spent more of my life with him.’ I have had the privilege of witnessing what happens when we put ourselves at the top of our priority list, stop settling, and follow our personal path of joy. Invariably, real love, greater fulfillment, health, creative expression, and self-esteem blossom.”

BIO: A former ninth-grade dropout and welfare mom, Occelli turned her life around, graduated from law school, built her dream business and home, and successfully raised two conscientious children. Hailed as an American success story, Occelli is an accomplished author (Resurrecting Venus, Hay House/AMI) and was honored by Bill Clinton at the 2016 Democratic National Convention. Her work has been featured by Toyota SheROX, Yoga Digest, Ashcroft Capital, Hay House Radio, Unity Online Radio, The Huffington Post, and People.com. She's also a member of Visionary Women. She's currently writing a memoir series intended to give readers a first-person view of the trauma of growing up bi-racial in a racist environment, failing before launching, soaring to unfathomable heights, and surviving toxic relationships and loss.