DowntownDC BID to Host Rock the Park DC WKNDR on October 8–9
Free Two-Day Music Festival at Franklin Park Will Include Local Performers and World-Renowned DJs
This is the perfect opportunity to present and share amazing local and international talents, and feel-good music with the D.C. community in a gorgeous outdoor park — and all for free!”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DowntownDC Business Improvement District (BID) announces it will produce the popular Rock the Park DC music series, in partnership with curators Abby O’Neill and Adrian Loving, on October 8–9, 2022. The music series returns as a two-day Rock the Park DC WKNDR festival in the District’s largest downtown green space, Franklin Park. Headlined by world-renowned DJs such as Kenny Dope and DJ Jazzy Jeff, the free event will feature local performers and DJs from across the country for an early autumn weekend of incredible dance music.
“Last year’s Rock the Park DC series was an amazing way for the BID to offer D.C. residents and visitors a reason to visit the newly reopened Franklin Park, which we maintain and activate with events,” said Gerren Price, the BID’s President and CEO. “This year is going to be equally off-the-charts excellent, and we are incredibly excited to be able to present local and national performers for free cultural and musical programming that brings the city together.”
The inaugural Rock the Park DC in 2021 welcomed over 8,000 attendees; this year the outdoor music series returns with new programming and partnerships. In addition to seven performers, Rock the Park DC WKNDR will offer a beer garden, local food trucks, special event-branded swag, and more. The family-friendly event is free and open to all.
"It's really been a labor of love to bring free dance music programming to the city that birthed and shaped me. Soulful house music is the pure embodiment of love and joy, and Go-Go is still one of funkiest genres ever,” says curator Abby O’Neill. “Rock the Park DC is a cathartic wellspring of undeniable music and great vibes! And our goal is to continue to spread joy and exhilaration to all within earshot, and encourage as much dancing as possible."
Attendees can expect to enjoy a combination of live music and DJ sets, and the talented line-up will cover a wide spectrum of musical genres including breakbeats, Go-Go, soul, funk, reggae, and soulful house music.
“This is the perfect opportunity to present and share amazing local and international talents, and feel-good music with the D.C. community in a gorgeous outdoor park — and all for free!” says curator Adrian Loving. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone to rock the park with us.”
The following is the scheduled lineup. To RSVP, visit Eventbrite.
Rock the Park DC WKNDR
October 8, 4:00–10:00 PM / Free
DJ Geena Marie (Silver Spring, Maryland)
TOB Band (Washington, D.C.)
Charlie Soul Clap (Miami)
Kenny Dope (New York City)
October 9, 4:00–10:00 PM / Free
DJ Kamala (New York City)
DJ Spinna (New York City)
DJ Jazzy Jeff (Philadelphia)
About the BID
The DowntownDC Business Improvement District (BID) was founded in 1997 and is a private nonprofit organization that provides capital improvements, resources, and research that keep the BID area clean, safe, economically and environmentally strong, and accessible. The BID is a catalyst, facilitator, and thought leader in diversifying the economy, promoting public-private partnerships, and enhancing the downtown D.C. experience for all. This special district, where property owners have agreed to tax themselves to fund services, encompasses a 138-block area of approximately 520 properties from Massachusetts Avenue on the north, including the Walter E. Washington Convention Center at Mt. Vernon Square, to Constitution Avenue on the south, and from Louisiana Avenue on the east to 16th Street on the west. For more information, visit downtowndc.org.
