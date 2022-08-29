Aug. 29 – Sept. 2, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Wednesday, Aug. 31
7:30 a.m. Interview with Mid-Utah Radio
Location: Richfield
8 a.m. Breakfast and roundtable with Richfield Chamber of Commerce, Richfield Rotary Club, Richfield Lions Club, and Sevier County commissioners, mayors, and business owners
Location: Richfield
9:45 a.m. Visit and tour Snow College Richfield
Location: 800 W. 200 South, Richfield
11:15 a.m.Student housing issues and solutions roundtable
Location: 800 W. 200 South, Richfield
12 p.m. Meet and greet at Richfield Senior Center
Location: 890 N. 300 West, Richfield
2 p.m. Outdoor recreation and rural economic development discussion at Fremont Indian State Park
Location: 3820 Clear Creek Canyon Rd., Sevier
5:30 p.m. Outdoor recreation and rural economic development discussion at Goblin Valley State Park
Location: Goblin Valley Rd., Green River