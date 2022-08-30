Optimized Payments Continues Growth Streak
Global FinTech Welcomes New Project Manager
Global FinTech leader, Optimized Payments welcomes Cindy Wilson to their rapidly growing team. Cindy is joining Optimized Payments to lead its Project Management Office, where her experience working with diverse global teams and leading complex projects to develop and deploy innovative tech solutions will be valued.
— Rachel Frishe, VP of Finance and Operations
In her role, Cindy will be responsible for helping the team improve productivity, reduce costs, increase efficiencies, and keep projects on track and within scope and budget. Her professional experience includes roles at Hewlett Packard, AT&T, and Jabil Circuit, where she expertly demonstrated her skills in leadership, strategy, planning, development, project management, and cost control. Cindy holds a bachelor's degree in Health Science from the University of South Florida.
"We are pleased to welcome Cindy to the Optimized team," said Rachel Frishe, VP of Finance and Operations. "She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience and will be instrumental in developing and optimizing our internal processes so we can streamline our projects and deliver better and faster results to our clients."
About Optimized Payments
Optimized Payments helps enterprise merchants and payment facilitators streamline back-office operations and optimize the cost of electronic payments through cutting-edge analytics, data services and tailored consulting. Merchants are empowered with tools to manage chargebacks and declines, generate near real-time reporting and analyses, and gain actionable insights that reduce costs and drive revenue-- all without any IT investment or resources. To date, the company has generated more than $450 million in savings for clients spanning many industries, including retail, ecommerce, grocery, insurance, telecom, and healthcare.
