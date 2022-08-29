Submit Release
Gov. Kemp Awards Over $62M to Address Homelessness and Housing Insecurity

GEORGIA, August 29 - Awards:

▪ 3Keys, Inc.: $4,930,601.00
▪ Advocates for Bartow's Children, Inc.: $2,695,000.00
▪ Athens Area Habitat for Humanity, Inc.: $4,326,703.00
▪ Atlanta Land Trust: $808,427.00
▪ Decatur Housing Initiatives Corporation: $2,000,000.00
▪ Ebenezer Building Foundation: $5,000,000.00
▪ Focused Community Strategies:$2,500,000.00
▪ Georgia Works, Inc.: $5,000,000.00
▪ Habitat For Humanity Troup County, Inc.: $1,861,400.00
▪ Housing Economic Reinvestment Opportunities, Inc.: $3,850,000.00
▪ Houston Co. Habitat for Humanity: $200,000.00
▪ Mercy Housing Southeast: $5,000,000.00
▪ MicroLife Institute Inc.: $2,500,000.00
▪ Paladin, Inc.: $5,000,000.00 (Cherokee County)
▪ Paladin, Inc.: $1,987,114.00 (Manchester City)
▪ Quest Community Development Organization, Inc.: $5,000,000.00
▪ Resource Housing Group, Inc. and Staff: $2,290,000.00
▪ SUMMECH Community Development, Inc.: $1,000,000.00
▪ Tapestry Development Group, Inc.: $1,500,000.00
▪ West Georgia STAR: $5,000,000.00

Additional information on this program can be found here. You may also find information on awards made under OPB’s competitive application process here.

