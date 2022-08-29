Duke Evett Welcomes Its Newest Partner, Emma C. Nowacki, to the Firm

The reputation of the Duke Evett attorneys is outstanding. I am so happy that I will now be a part of the firm’s future successes.” — Emma C. Nowacki

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duke Evett, PLLC welcomes its newest Partner, Emma C. Nowacki, to the firm.

Ms. Nowacki is an experienced trial and appellate attorney. She specializes in employment law, personal injury defense, and commercial litigation. She has tried many cases to verdict, including most recently a whistleblower action and a personal injury case, each of which resulted in jury verdicts of no liability for her clients. Emma is now lead counsel for the State of Idaho in a putative class action in federal court.

Keely Duke, the firm’s Managing Member had the following to say regarding Emma: “Emma is an incredibly bright, no-nonsense, and dedicated civil litigator. Her extensive experience as a trial and appellate attorney fits wonderfully with our firm’s reputation as a top-notch trial defense firm; we don’t just litigate cases, we try them and do so with great success. It is exciting that we have talented attorneys like Emma, Molly Mitchell (who also recently became a Partner), and up and coming associates who not only want to be lead counsel but have what it takes to continue the firm’s great success.”

“The reputation of the Duke Evett attorneys is outstanding,” said Ms. Nowacki. “I am so happy that I will now be a part of the firm’s future successes.”

About Duke Evett

Duke Evett is a successful litigation and trial law firm committed to representing local, national, and international business professionals and businesses in litigation across Idaho and Eastern Oregon. Recognized as highly skilled, tenacious defenders of Idaho’s business and medical community, Duke Evett fights “tooth and nail” for our clients and helps them through every stage of litigation. For more information, please visit https://dukeevett.com or contact us at 208.342.3310.