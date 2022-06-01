Submit Release
Duke Evett Announces Promotion of Molly Mitchell

Duke Evett, PLLC is proud to announce Molly E. Mitchell has been promoted to Partner.

“It’s been an honor to play a large part in growing this firm. I look forward to working collaboratively with our entire team to serve the needs of our clients.”
— Molly E. Mitchell

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duke Evett, PLLC is proud to announce Molly E. Mitchell has been promoted to Partner.

Ms. Mitchell is an experienced litigator who specializes in business and commercial litigation, employment law, and professional malpractice defense.

“We are so pleased Molly joined our firm last year and will now be a part of the firm’s leadership,” said Keely Duke, the firm’s Managing Member. “Molly fits wonderfully with the culture here at DE; as she is an incredibly bright, dedicated, and tenacious litigator, who treats all she works with, and is adverse to, with the utmost professionalism. We are excited she will be an integral part of the firm in the years to come.”

“It’s been an honor to play a large part in growing this firm,” said Ms. Mitchell. “I look forward to working collaboratively with our entire team to serve the needs of our clients. It’s been a true privilege to work alongside Keely, Josh, and the other attorneys and staff and the firm.”

About Duke Evett
Duke Evett is a successful litigation and trial law firm committed to representing local, national, and international business professionals and businesses in litigation across Idaho and Eastern Oregon. Recognized as highly skilled, tenacious defenders of Idaho’s business and medical community, Duke Evett fights “tooth and nail” for our clients and helps them through every stage of litigation. For more information, please visit https://dukeevett.com or contact us at 208.342.3310.

Keely E. Duke
Duke Evett PLLC
