The court is known for seeking consensus and reaching decisions unanimously, and Evans would "fit in great" if confirmed, said David Lash, who oversees the global pro bono program at the multinational firm O'Melveny & Myers.
Aug 27, 2022
Newsom’s pick for California high court seen as consensus builder, LGBTQ history maker
