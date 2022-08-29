Overnight Crack Sealing Operations Continue Wednesday Night in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing crack sealing activities in various municipalities in Allegheny County will continue Wednesday night, August 31 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through mid-September as crews conduct crack sealing activities in the following locations in Allegheny county:

Route 837 (East Carson Street) between Robinson Avenue in West Elizabeth Borough and the Smithfield Street Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh

Route 2037 (East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard) between Lincoln Highway in North Versailles Township and Wilson Alley in East Pittsburgh Borough

Route 3003 (Washington Pike) between Washington County and Daniell Road in South Fayette Township

Route 3101 (Green Tree Road) between Route 121 in Green Tree Borough and Woodville Avenue in the City of Pittsburgh

Route 3098 (Glass Run Road) between Baldwin Road and Route 885 in the City of Pittsburgh

Route 3103 (McKee Road) between Oakdale Road and Steubenville Pike in North Fayette Township

Route 3123 (Parkway Center Drive) between Greentree Road and the I-376 on-ramp in Green Tree Borough

Route 148 between Route 48 in the City of McKeesport and Pennsylvania Avenue in White Oak Borough

Route 51 between Washington County and Route 837 in the City of Pittsburgh

Route 885 between Route 837 and Bates Street in the City of Pittsburgh

Route 88 between Washington County and Baptist Road in the Municipality of Bethel Park

Route 3074 (Coraopolis Heights Road/Hassam Road) between Beaver Grade Road and Montour Street Extension in Moon Township

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

