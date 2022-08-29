Bridge Maintenance Scheduled on Lemar Road (Route 3007) in Peters Township, Franklin County

08/29/2022

​Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that maintenance work is scheduled to begin on a bridge on Lemar Road (Route 3007) in Franklin County. The bridge spans the West Branch of Conococheague Creek between Orchard Road (Route 3024) and Route 416 in Peters Township.

Weather permitting, work will begin Tuesday, September 6, at which time a 90-day detour will go into effect using Orchard Road, Route 75 and Route 416.







This project includes milling, paving, and concrete repairs. JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA., is the bridge contractor.







MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



