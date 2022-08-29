Seal Coating Work Begins Tuesday in Beaver County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing seal coating operations on various roadways in Beaver County will begin Tuesday, August 30 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions will occur during the mobile seal coating operations. Work will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through late September on the following roadways:

Route 4008 (Eighth Street/Braun Road) in Patterson and Chippewa townships

Route 4010 (Achortown Road) in South Beaver, Chippewa, and Brighton townships

Route 4011 (Elmbrook Road/McClain Road) in South Beaver Township

Route 4012 (Bradys Run Road/Groscost Road) in South Beaver, Chippewa, and Brighton townships

Route 4017 (Shenango Road) in Chippewa Township and Big Beaver Borough

Route 4019 (Park Road/McClain Road) in South Beaver, Chippewa, and Brighton townships

Route 4021 (Shenango Road) in Chippewa Township

Route 4023 (Braden School Road) in Chippewa Township

Route 4033 (Wildwood Road) in Brighton Township

Route 4035 (Brighton Road) in Brighton Township

Route 4040 (37th Street Extension) in various municipalities

Additionally, crews will conduct line striping operations and thermoplastic symbol and legend installation.

Each year, PennDOT’s maintenance crews perform numerous operations designed to maintain the integrity of the road surface and preserve its life. Seal coating, or more commonly referred to as “tar and chips”, is essential in preserving the life of a road surface because it prevents moisture from entering the pavement through surface cracks and oxidized asphalt surfaces.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

