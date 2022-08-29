Railroad Crossing Work Planned on Route 501 (Broad Street) in Lititz Borough, Lancaster County

08/29/2022

Crossing to be closed September 12-16

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Norfolk Southern Railroad Company plans to perform work on the railroad crossing on Route 501 (Broad Street) in Lititz Borough, Lancaster County.







Route 501 will be closed between Front Street and Route 772 from Monday, September 12 to Friday, September 16.





A detour will be in place using Front Street, Oak Street and 2nd Avenue.







Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8



Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



###





