8/29/2022 UPDATE: Project Extended on Main Street in Ranshaw, Northumberland County

​8/29/2022 UPDATE: Work on this project has been extended through the end of September of 2022.

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a bridge replacement project will begin next week on Route 2019 (Main Street) in Ranshaw, Coal Township, Northumberland County.

Beginning Tuesday, May 31, Main Street will be closed between Route 61 and Seventh Street, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew begins to remove the existing bridge over Quaker Run. The bridge will be replaced with a box culvert. Additional work includes paving the approaches and line painting.

A detour using Route 61 and Route 901 east, into Ranshaw will be in place through the duration of the project. Work is expected to be completed on this project in August of 2022, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

