Retaining Wall Project on Route 414 in Morris Township, Tioga County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 414 in Morris Township, Tioga County are advised the retaining wall project has been completed and the roadway is open to traffic.

On Wednesday, August 31 and Thursday September 1, the contractor will spray a surface treatment for dust control along Wilson Hill and Dixie Run Road. Work will be performed during evening hours, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution in the area.

LLT Trucking, LLC., is the primary contractor for this $4,900,000, three-year project, which is expected to be completed in September 2022.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

 

