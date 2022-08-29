Submit Release
Kixie To Exhibit at the Contact.io 2022 Conference

Two Kixie reps standing in the Kixie conference booth, promoting their sales calling tool with local presence and auto-dialer/power dialer

Come visit Kixie's booth at the Contact.io conference in Denver, CO August 31-September 2, 2022

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kixie, makers of the PowerCall sales engagement software, announced today they will be sponsoring and exhibiting at the Contact.io conference in Denver, CO from August 31-September 2, 2022. The company is looking forward to meeting with sales professionals and learning about the latest trends in the industry. This will be Kixie's first time sponsoring and exhibiting at this conference, and they are excited to participate in this event.

Attendees can look forward to hearing from industry experts and learning about cutting-edge technologies in industries including telephony, healthcare, travel, professional services, and financial services. Over 700 company executives will be in attendance this year, many of whom will be giving keynote speeches.

Kixie will be at the Contact.io 2022 conference, sharing insights on business to consumer communications, specifically how to improve outbound and inbound calling efforts with technology including:

Local presence dialing
• SMS automation
Multi-line auto-dialing
Voicemail drop

If you run a sales team and want to improve your team’s productivity, come visit Kixie's booth at the Contact.io conference or learn more here: https://www.kixie.com/solutions/sales-managers/

About Kixie: Achieve more sales with ultra-reliable, easily automated calling & texting that works with leading CRMs like HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive and more. Integrate Kixie’s sales engagement platform with your current tech stack in just a few minutes. Try out sales automations free for 7 days: https://www.kixie.com/sign-up/

