Bitcasino to Use Estonian ESTCube-2 Satellite to Send Bitcoin Into Space

TALLINN, Estonia, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world's first licensed Bitcoin-led casino operator, Bitcasino, has partnered with ESTCube-2 to send one bitcoin to space in 2023, giving all its players the chance to be a part of this groundbreaking experience.

By playing all of their favorite games on the platform, Bitcasino is giving its players the chance of a lifetime to send their crypto assets to Earth's outer orbit, becoming part of the satellite's mission. Everyone can join Bitcasino on this adventure, with the cryptocurrency set to orbit the Earth until the end of the satellite's lifetime, when it will then help fund the next ESTCube science project.

The ESTCube Project

ESTCube-2, a satellite built by the Estonian satellite organization, is composed of space enthusiasts and students, who wish to take Estonian space tech onto the world stage. The main pursuit of the ESTCube project is to develop, build and launch scientific nanosatellite missions. In addition to technical challenges, the project aims to promote and popularize science in schools and among the general public.

Director of Bitcasino at Yolo Group, Tauri Tiitsaar, said:

"Much like Bitcasino, these brilliant young scientists at Tartu University in Estonia are pushing the limits and want to disrupt the status quo. This resonates with what we at Bitcasino believe in and we want to support the next generation of engineers. This is also a great chance to make history as we're the first crypto casino to send a Bitcoin to space. We can't wait to take our players along for the ride."

ESTCube-2 Project Manager, Hans Teras, said:

"We are very excited to partner with Bitcasno as it helps us promote exciting, novel, and inspiring space technology solutions by developing the satellite and bringing people's attention to the importance of combating space debris."

The ESTCube-2 satellite is being prepared for launch in the first half of 2023, from the European Spaceport in South America on board the Arianespace Vega-C rocket.

About Bitcasino

Founded in 2014, as part of the Yolo Group, Bitcasino has an expansive, quality casino product featuring more than 2,000 games, including slots, table games, and live dealer casinos from some of the industry's leading suppliers. These are hosted on its proprietary platform, developed by leading designers and software engineers to create the ultimate user experience for players.

Bitcasino prides itself on its enjoyable and trustworthy casino and gaming service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes amongst the fastest in the industry and cutting-edge security measures in place.

