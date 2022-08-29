July 2022 Visitor Arrivals Recover 92.4 Percent from July 2019

Posted on Aug 29, 2022 in News

For Immediate Release: August 29, 2022

HONOLULU—According to preliminary visitor statistics released by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), a total of 919,154 visitors came to the Hawaiian Islands in July 2022, representing a 92.4 percent recovery from July 2019. This is the highest monthly visitor count since January 2020. Visitors spent $1.94 billion in the state in July 2022, an increase of 14.3 percent compared to the $1.70 billion reported for July 2019.

Visitor Spending and Visitor Arrivals by Major Market

All 919,154 visitors in July 2022 arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. In comparison, 995,210 visitors (-7.6%) arrived by air service in July 2019. No out-of-state cruise ships came to Hawaii in July 2022 or in July 2019. The average length of stay by visitors in July 2022 was 9.36 days, up from 8.92 days (+4.9%) in July 2019.

The statewide average daily census¹ was 277,444 visitors in July 2022 compared to 286,419 visitors (-3.1%) in July 2019.

In July 2022, 528,319 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, an increase of 14.2 percent compared to 462,676 visitors in July 2019. U.S. West visitors spent $973.8 million in July 2022, up 45.4 percent from $669.8 million in July 2019. Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in July 2022 ($211 per person) was much higher compared to July 2019 ($165 per person, +27.6%).

There were 249,157 visitors from the U.S. East in July 2022, a 2.3 percent growth compared to the 243,498 visitors in July 2019. U.S. East visitors spent $643.4 million in July 2022, up 26 percent from $510.7 million in July 2019. Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in July 2022 ($260 per person) increased significantly in comparison to July 2019 ($216 per person, +20.1%).

There were 23,133 visitors from Japan in July 2022 compared to 134,587 visitors (-82.8%) in July 2019. Visitors from Japan spent $42.8 million in July 2022 compared to $186.5 million

(-77%) in July 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in July 2022 ($233 per person) was flat compared to July 2019 ($234 per person, -0.4%).

In July 2022, 25,684 visitors arrived from Canada compared to 26,939 visitors (-4.7%) in July 2019. Visitors from Canada spent $57.1 million in July 2022, compared to $50.1 million (+14%) in July 2019. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in July 2022 ($189 per person) increased compared to July 2019 ($158 per person, +19.6%).

In July 2022, there were 92,861 visitors from All Other International Markets, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, Philippines and the Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 127,510 visitors (-27.2%) from All Other International Markets in July 2019.

In July 2022, a total of 5,439 trans-Pacific flights with 1,159,031 seats serviced the Hawaiian Islands, compared to 5,681 flights with 1,254,165 seats in July 2019.

Through the first seven months of 2022, total visitor spending was $11.16 billion, up 5.8 percent from $10.55 billion in the first seven months of 2019. A total of 5,350,486 visitors arrived in the first seven months of 2022 which was a decrease compared to the first seven months of 2019 at 6,166,392 visitors (-13.2%).

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In July 2022, 436,757 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 91,490 visitors came from the Mountain region. Most of the U.S. West visitors in July 2022 have visited Hawaii before (79.1%) while 20.9 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 51.4 percent of the U.S. West visitors in July 2022 stayed in hotels, 18.6 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.7 percent stayed in rental homes, 10.8 percent stayed with friends and relatives, and 10.7 percent stayed in timeshares.

Through the first seven months of 2022 there were 3,151,554 visitors from the U.S. West compared to 2,720,989 visitors (+15.8%) in the first seven months of 2019.

U.S. West visitors spent $5.90 billion in the first seven months of 2022 compared to $4.11 billion (+43.7%) in the first seven months of 2019.

The average daily visitor spending in the first seven months of 2022 was $217 per person, up considerably from $174 per person (+24.6%) in the first seven months of 2019. Lodging, food and beverage, transportation, shopping, and entertainment and recreation expenses by U.S. West visitors were all higher compared to the first seven months of 2019.

U.S. East: In July 2022, the West South Central (63,392 visitors), South Atlantic (62,121 visitors), and East North Central (40,950 visitors) were the three largest regions in terms of visitor arrivals. Over half of U.S. East visitors in July 2022 have visited Hawaii before (56.4%) while 43.6 percent were first time visitors. In terms of lodging, 58.8 percent of the U.S. East visitors in July 2022 stayed in hotels, 15.9 percent stayed in condominiums, 13.5 percent stayed in rental homes, 11.1 percent stayed with friends and relatives, and 8.3 percent stayed in timeshares.

Through the first seven months of 2022, 1,513,861 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, compared to 1,429,858 visitors (+5.9%) in the first seven months of 2019. U.S. East visitors spent $3.75 billion in the first seven months of 2022 compared to $2.92 billion (+28.5%) in the first seven months of 2019.

Daily visitor spending in the first seven months of 2022 rose to $249 per person compared to $210 per person (+18.5%) in the first seven months of 2019. Spending on lodging, food and beverage, transportation, shopping, and entertainment and recreation all increased compared to the first seven months of 2019.

Japan: Of the 23,133 visitors in June 2022, 22,536 arrived on international flights and 597 came on domestic flights. Most of the Japanese visitors in July 2022 were repeat visitors (74.8%) while 25.2 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 64.1 percent of the visitors in July 2022 stayed in hotels, 19.9 percent stayed in condominiums, 14.6 percent stayed in timeshares and 5.5 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

Through the first seven months of 2022 there were 58,057 visitors from Japan compared to 868,821 visitors (-93.3%) in the first seven months of 2019. Visitors from Japan spent $129.5 million in the first seven months of 2022 compared to $1.22 billion (-89.4%) in the first seven months of 2019.

Daily visitor spending in the first seven months of 2022 decreased to $231 per person from $240 per person (-3.6%) in the first seven months of 2019. Visitors from Japan spent more on lodging, food and beverage, and transportation, but less on shopping, and entertainment and recreation compared to the first seven months of 2019.

Canada: Of the 25,684 visitors in July 2022, 18,122 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 7,562 visitors came on domestic flights. Over half of Canadian visitors in July 2022 were repeat visitors (54.1%) while 45.9 percent were first-timers to Hawaii. In terms of lodging, 54 percent of Canadian visitors in July 2022 stayed in hotels, 35 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.9 percent stayed in rental homes, 7.9 percent stayed in timeshares and 4.8 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

Through the first seven months of 2022 there were 216,818 visitors from Canada compared to 342,474 visitors (-36.7%) in the first seven months of 2019. Visitors from Canada spent $500.1 million in the first seven months of 2022, compared to $692.9 million (-27.8%) in the first seven months of 2019.

Daily visitor spending in the first seven months of 2022 rose to $182 per person from $165 per person (+10.3%) in the first seven months of 2019. Lodging, transportation, shopping, and food and beverage expenses were higher while entertainment and recreation expenses were similar to the first seven months of 2019.

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 491,052 visitors to Oahu in July 2022 compared to 598,986 visitors (-18%) in July 2019. Visitor spending was $819.5 million compared to $749.4 million (+9.4%) in July 2019. The average daily census on Oahu was 120,248 visitors in July 2022 compared to 135,456 visitors (-11.2%) in July 2019.

Through the first seven months of 2022, there were 2,751,405 visitors to Oahu compared to 3,624,222 visitors (-24.1%) in the first seven months of 2019. For the first seven months of 2022, total visitor spending was $4.82 billion (+1%) compared to $4.78 billion in the first seven months of 2019.

Maui: There were 304,878 visitors to Maui in July 2022 compared to 307,834 visitors (-1%) in July 2019. Visitor spending was $591.2 million compared to $506 million (+16.8%) in July 2019. The average daily census on Maui was 77,717 visitors in July 2022 up from the 76,577 visitors (+1.5%) in July 2019.

Through the first seven months of 2022, there were 1,710,936 visitors to Maui compared to 1,830,367 visitors (-6.5%) in the first seven months of 2019. For the first seven months of 2022, total visitor spending was $3.38 billion compared to $3.11 billion (+8.5%) in the first seven months of 2019.

Kauai: There were 138,130 visitors to Kauai in July 2022 compared to 139,157 visitors (-0.7%) in July 2019. Visitor spending was $238.9 million compared to $201.3 million (+18.7%) in July 2019. The average daily census on Kauai was 34,864 visitors in July 2022, up from 33,336 visitors (+4.6%) in July 2019.

Through the first seven months of 2022, there were 782,268 visitors to Kauai compared to 825,696 visitors (-5.3%) in the first seven months of 2019. For the first seven months of 2022, total visitor spending was $1.29 billion compared to $1.17 billion (+11.1%) in the first seven months of 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 169,668 visitors to Hawaii Island in July 2022 compared to 173,899 visitors (-2.4%) in July 2019. Visitor spending was $269.1 million compared to $221.3 million (+21.6%) in July 2019. The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 43,203 visitors in July 2022 compared to 39,439 visitors (+9.5%) in July 2019.

Through the first seven months of 2022, there were 982,397 visitors to Hawaii Island, compared to 1,054,260 visitors (-6.8%) in the first seven months of 2019. For the first seven months of 2022, total visitor spending was $1.55 billion compared to $1.38 billion (+12.7%) in the first seven months of 2019.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

U.S. West: There were 4,526 scheduled flights with 914,997 seats in July 2022 compared to 4,094 flights with 820,213 seats in July 2019.

There was reduced service from Denver (32,513 seats, -1.6%), Los Angeles (261,993, -7%), Portland (24,489, -18.9%), and there was no service from Anchorage (-4,929 seats) compared to July 2019. Offsetting these reductions was increased service from Las Vegas (59,629 +152.3%), Long Beach (21,854 +273%), Phoenix (55,161 +22.3%), Sacramento (28,786 +52%), Salt Lake City (7,995, +29.6%), San Diego (44,566, +30.3%), San Francisco (147,981, +3.4%), San Jose (64,383, +47.2%), and Seattle (100,463 +6.4%). Recently added service from Ontario, California (+5,859 seats, started March 2021) and Santa Ana, California (+3,906 seats, started June 2021) also contributed to the growth in flights and seats in July 2022 compared to July 2019.

U.S. East: There were 426 scheduled flights with 117,525 seats in July 2022 compared to 444 flights with 125,419 seats in July 2019.

There was reduced service from Boston (4,726, -34.6%), Chicago (32,886, -22.3%) and Houston (10,052, -10.9%), and there was no service from Dallas (4,920) compared to July 2019. These reductions entirely offset increased service from Atlanta (8,697 seats, +14%), Newark (12,063, +62.1%), and Washington D.C. (7,440, +5.9%) and recently added service from Austin, Texas (+3,614, started April 2021) and Orlando, Florida (+3,892, started March 2021).

Japan: There were 126 scheduled flights with 31,884 seats in July 2022 compared to 622 scheduled flights with 165,392 seats in July 2019.

In July 2022, there was reduced service from Osaka (1,709 seats, -94.4%), Tokyo-Haneda (14,677, -41%) and Tokyo-Narita (15,498, -83.1%) compared to July 2019. There was no service from Nagoya (-14,415), and Sapporo (-3,614) during the month.

Canada: There were 124 scheduled flights with 21,266 seats in July 2022 compared to 93 scheduled flights with 17,370 seats in July 2019. Only flights from Vancouver to Honolulu and from Vancouver to Kahului operated in July 2022 and in July 2019.

Oceania:

Australia: There were 65 scheduled flights with 19,647 seats from Melbourne (3,015 seats) and Sydney (16,632) in July 2022. In July 2019, there were 110 scheduled flights with 34,980 seats with service from Brisbane (3,614 seats), Melbourne (5,360) and Sydney (26,006).

There were 65 scheduled flights with 19,647 seats from Melbourne (3,015 seats) and Sydney (16,632) in July 2022. In July 2019, there were 110 scheduled flights with 34,980 seats with service from Brisbane (3,614 seats), Melbourne (5,360) and Sydney (26,006). New Zealand: After being suspended since April 2020, direct service from New Zealand resumed in July 2022 with 25 scheduled flights and 6,941 seats. There were 50 scheduled flights with 14,434 seats in July 2019.

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 39 scheduled flights with 10,673 seats in July 2019 with service from Beijing (3,081) and Shanghai (7,592).

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 39 scheduled flights with 10,673 seats in July 2019 with service from Beijing (3,081) and Shanghai (7,592). Korea: There were 77 scheduled flights with 24,656 seats from Seoul in July 2022 compared to 82 flights with 26,325 seats in July 2019.

There were 77 scheduled flights with 24,656 seats from Seoul in July 2022 compared to 82 flights with 26,325 seats in July 2019. Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei has been suspended since April 2020. There were 13 scheduled flights with 3,978 seats in July 2019.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 31 scheduled flights with 10,850 seats from Guam in July 2022 compared to 31 flights with 11,284 seats in July 2019.

There were 31 scheduled flights with 10,850 seats from Guam in July 2022 compared to 31 flights with 11,284 seats in July 2019. Philippines: There were 19 scheduled flights with 5,871 seats from Manila in July 2022 compared to 21 flights with 6,489 seats in July 2019.

There were 19 scheduled flights with 5,871 seats from Manila in July 2022 compared to 21 flights with 6,489 seats in July 2019. Samoa: Direct air service from Apia continued to be suspended in July 2022. There were four flights with 656 seats in July 2019.

Direct air service from Apia continued to be suspended in July 2022. There were four flights with 656 seats in July 2019. Kiribati: Direct air service from Christmas Island continued to be suspended in July 2022. There were five flights with 652 seats in July 2019.

Direct air service from Christmas Island continued to be suspended in July 2022. There were five flights with 652 seats in July 2019. Marshall Islands: There was one scheduled flight with 166 seats from Majuro in July 2022 compared to 18 flights with 2,988 seats in July 2019.

There was one scheduled flight with 166 seats from Majuro in July 2022 compared to 18 flights with 2,988 seats in July 2019. Fiji: There was no direct service from Nadi in July 2022. There were four flights with 656 seats in July 2019.

There was no direct service from Nadi in July 2022. There were four flights with 656 seats in July 2019. American Samoa: There eight scheduled flights with 2,224 seats from Pago Pago in July 2022 compared to 14 flights with 3,892 seats in July 2019.

There eight scheduled flights with 2,224 seats from Pago Pago in July 2022 compared to 14 flights with 3,892 seats in July 2019. French Polynesia: There five scheduled flights with 1,390 seats from Papeete in July 2022 compared to seven flights with 1,946 seats in July 2019.

In the first seven months of 2022, there were 35,728 trans-Pacific flights and 7,471,133 seats compared to 36,410 flights and 8,004,342 seats in the first seven months of 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors

The months of June through August are typically a slower period for out-of-state cruise ships entering Hawaii. No cruise ship came to the islands in July 2021 or in July 2019.

In July 2022, there were 5,350 visitors who flew to the state to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship, Pride of America. In July 2019, 10,184 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

For the first seven months of 2022, 29,181 visitors entered Hawaii via 21 out-of-state cruise ships. There were 4,983 visitors who came by air to board turnaround tours on out-of-state cruise ships and another 18,411 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

In the first seven months of 2019, 77,035 visitors came to Hawaii by way of 37 out-of-state cruise ships and 74,422 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America.

Final 2021 Statistics: The 2021 visitor data presented in this news release are the final numbers and reflect updated immigration statistics from the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO), updated air seat statistics from the DIIO Mi. airline database (DIIO) and final reports from airlines. These statistics are published in the DBEDT 2021 Annual Visitor Research Report, which is posted on the DBEDT website: dbedt.hawaii.gov/visitor/visitor-research/

Statement by DBEDT Director Mike McCartney:

As we pass the middle half of 2022 and compare the state’s economic recovery through tourism with 2019, visitors spent 5.8% or $610.1 million more during the same period with arrivals to Hawaii lower by 13.2% or -815,906 for the first seven months. We are currently 86.8% recovered from 2019.

Therefore, as we move forward together, we must strive to achieve a healthy balance between our community, the environment, and the visitor industry. This balance also includes bringing back our international markets later this year. Tourism is an economic opportunity for individuals, businesses, and communities to uplift and strengthen our home.

DBEDT does not forecast full recovery until 2025.

Statement by HTA President and CEO John De Fries:

Meaningful economic recovery continued during the peak summer month of July as Hawaii saw significant increases in total visitor spending from the U.S. and Canada markets compared to July 2019. Travel demand from Japan is anticipated to gradually increase as we head into the fall and winter seasons, with the recent resumption of air service between Tokyo-Kona and Tokyo-Honolulu adding to the steady return of international flights.

Our destination management work will continue to focus on educating visitors about traveling within our islands in a manner that is mindful, as we seek to balance the economic vitality of our industry with the health of our natural environment and the well-being of our communities. Travelers from around the world, have come to know and appreciate that Hawaii is indeed a special place where dreams do come true.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

JULY 2022 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2022 vs. 2021) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2022P 2021 % change 2022P YTD 2021 % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,937.6 1,600.7 21.1 11,163.1 6,679.8 67.1 Total by air 1,937.6 1,600.7 21.1 11,153.2 6,679.8 67.0 U.S. Total 1,617.3 1,530.5 5.7 9,652.5 6,392.1 51.0 U.S. West 973.8 969.6 0.4 5,900.0 4,181.9 41.1 U.S. East 643.4 560.9 14.7 3,752.5 2,210.2 69.8 Japan 42.8 8.8 385.0 129.5 32.2 302.0 Canada 57.1 5.2 992.3 500.1 30.3 1,553.1 All Others 220.5 56.1 292.7 871.2 225.2 286.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 10.0 0.0 N/A TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 8,600,774 8,221,214 4.6 49,753,614 35,656,976 39.5 Total by air 8,600,774 8,221,214 4.6 49,615,619 35,656,976 39.1 U.S. Total 7,095,461 7,893,168 -10.1 42,340,875 34,291,986 23.5 U.S. West 4,620,389 5,177,691 -10.8 27,248,013 23,001,638 18.5 U.S. East 2,475,072 2,715,478 -8.9 15,092,862 11,290,347 33.7 Japan 183,929 40,762 351.2 559,900 148,327 277.5 Canada 302,250 31,524 858.8 2,741,225 181,301 1,412.0 All Others 1,019,134 255,759 298.5 3,973,619 1,035,362 283.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 137,995 0 N/A VISITOR ARRIVALS 919,154 879,554 4.5 5,350,486 3,632,515 47.3 Total by air 919,154 879,554 4.5 5,321,305 3,632,515 46.5 U.S. Total 777,476 851,890 -8.7 4,665,415 3,527,864 32.2 U.S. West 528,319 578,801 -8.7 3,151,554 2,444,150 28.9 U.S. East 249,157 273,088 -8.8 1,513,861 1,083,714 39.7 Japan 23,133 2,276 916.4 58,057 8,541 579.7 Canada 25,684 2,019 1,171.9 216,818 7,634 2,740.1 All Others 92,861 23,369 297.4 381,015 88,476 330.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 29,181 0 N/A AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 277,444 265,200 4.6 234,687 168,193 39.5 Total by air 277,444 265,200 4.6 234,036 168,193 39.1 U.S. Total 228,886 254,618 -10.1 199,721 161,755 23.5 U.S. West 149,045 167,022 -10.8 128,528 108,498 18.5 U.S. East 79,841 87,596 -8.9 71,193 53,256 33.7 Japan 5,933 1,315 351.2 2,641 700 277.5 Canada 9,750 1,017 858.8 12,930 855 1,412.0 All Others 32,875 8,250 298.5 18,743 4,884 283.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 651 0 N/A AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.36 9.35 0.1 9.30 9.82 -5.3 Total by air 9.36 9.35 0.1 9.32 9.82 -5.0 U.S. Total 9.13 9.27 -1.5 9.08 9.72 -6.6 U.S. West 8.75 8.95 -2.2 8.65 9.41 -8.1 U.S. East 9.93 9.94 -0.1 9.97 10.42 -4.3 Japan 7.95 17.91 -55.6 9.64 17.37 -44.5 Canada 11.77 15.61 -24.6 12.64 23.75 -46.8 All Others 10.97 10.94 0.3 10.43 11.70 -10.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.00 0.00 N/A 4.73 0.00 N/A PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 225.3 194.7 15.7 224.4 187.3 19.8 Total by air 225.3 194.7 15.7 224.8 187.3 20.0 U.S. Total 227.9 193.9 17.6 228.0 186.4 22.3 U.S. West 210.8 187.3 12.6 216.5 181.8 19.1 U.S. East 260.0 206.6 25.9 248.6 195.8 27.0 Japan 232.7 216.5 7.5 231.2 217.1 6.5 Canada 188.9 165.8 13.9 182.4 166.9 9.3 All Others 216.3 219.5 -1.4 219.2 217.5 0.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 72.2 0.0 N/A PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,108.0 1,819.9 15.8 2,086.4 1,838.9 13.5 Total by air 2,108.0 1,819.9 15.8 2,095.9 1,838.9 14.0 U.S. Total 2,080.1 1,796.6 15.8 2,068.9 1,811.9 14.2 U.S. West 1,843.3 1,675.1 10.0 1,872.1 1,711.0 9.4 U.S. East 2,582.4 2,053.9 25.7 2,478.8 2,039.5 21.5 Japan 1,850.1 3,877.2 -52.3 2,230.0 3,770.8 -40.9 Canada 2,222.6 2,587.9 -14.1 2,306.4 3,962.5 -41.8 All Others 2,374.1 2,402.3 -1.2 2,286.5 2,545.5 -10.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 341.5 0.0 N/A

P=Preliminary data.

JULY 2022 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2022 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2022P 2019 % change 2022P YTD 2019 % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,937.6 1,695.2 14.3 11,163.1 10,553.0 5.8 Total by air 1,937.6 1,695.2 14.3 11,153.2 10,524.0 6.0 U.S. Total 1,617.3 1,180.5 37.0 9,652.5 7,026.5 37.4 U.S. West 973.8 669.8 45.4 5,900.0 4,106.5 43.7 U.S. East 643.4 510.7 26.0 3,752.5 2,919.9 28.5 Japan 42.8 186.5 -77.0 129.5 1,218.9 -89.4 Canada 57.1 50.1 14.0 500.1 692.9 -27.8 All Others 220.5 278.2 -20.7 871.2 1,585.7 -45.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 10.0 29.0 -65.6 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 8,600,774 8,878,983 -3.1 49,753,614 54,121,582 -8.1 Total by air 8,600,774 8,878,983 -3.1 49,615,619 53,770,763 -7.7 U.S. Total 7,095,461 6,414,386 10.6 42,340,875 37,548,277 12.8 U.S. West 4,620,389 4,054,571 14.0 27,248,013 23,629,088 15.3 U.S. East 2,475,072 2,359,815 4.9 15,092,862 13,919,189 8.4 Japan 183,929 797,943 -76.9 559,900 5,083,982 -89.0 Canada 302,250 317,007 -4.7 2,741,225 4,188,907 -34.6 All Others 1,019,134 1,349,646 -24.5 3,973,619 6,949,597 -42.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 137,995 350,820 -60.7 VISITOR ARRIVALS 919,154 995,210 -7.6 5,350,486 6,166,392 -13.2 Total by air 919,154 995,210 -7.6 5,321,305 6,089,357 -12.6 U.S. Total 777,476 706,174 10.1 4,665,415 4,150,848 12.4 U.S. West 528,319 462,676 14.2 3,151,554 2,720,989 15.8 U.S. East 249,157 243,498 2.3 1,513,861 1,429,858 5.9 Japan 23,133 134,587 -82.8 58,057 868,821 -93.3 Canada 25,684 26,939 -4.7 216,818 342,474 -36.7 All Others 92,861 127,510 -27.2 381,015 727,213 -47.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 29,181 77,036 -62.1 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 277,444 286,419 -3.1 234,687 255,290 -8.1 Total by air 277,444 286,419 -3.1 234,036 253,636 -7.7 U.S. Total 228,886 206,916 10.6 199,721 177,115 12.8 U.S. West 149,045 130,793 14.0 128,528 111,458 15.3 U.S. East 79,841 76,123 4.9 71,193 65,657 8.4 Japan 5,933 25,740 -76.9 2,641 23,981 -89.0 Canada 9,750 10,226 -4.7 12,930 19,759 -34.6 All Others 32,875 43,537 -24.5 18,743 32,781 -42.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 651 1,655 -60.7 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.36 8.92 4.9 9.30 8.78 5.9 Total by air 9.36 8.92 4.9 9.32 8.83 5.6 U.S. Total 9.13 9.08 0.5 9.08 9.05 0.3 U.S. West 8.75 8.76 -0.2 8.65 8.68 -0.4 U.S. East 9.93 9.69 2.5 9.97 9.73 2.4 Japan 7.95 5.93 34.1 9.64 5.85 64.8 Canada 11.77 11.77 0.0 12.64 12.23 3.4 All Others 10.97 10.58 3.7 10.43 9.56 9.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.00 0.00 N/A 4.73 4.55 3.8 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 225.3 190.9 18.0 224.4 195.0 15.1 Total by air 225.3 190.9 18.0 224.8 195.7 14.9 U.S. Total 227.9 184.0 23.8 228.0 187.1 21.8 U.S. West 210.8 165.2 27.6 216.5 173.8 24.6 U.S. East 260.0 216.4 20.1 248.6 209.8 18.5 Japan 232.7 233.7 -0.4 231.2 239.8 -3.6 Canada 188.9 157.9 19.6 182.4 165.4 10.3 All Others 216.3 206.1 5.0 219.2 228.2 -3.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 72.2 82.6 -12.5 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,108.0 1,703.4 23.8 2,086.4 1,711.4 21.9 Total by air 2,108.0 1,703.4 23.8 2,095.9 1,728.3 21.3 U.S. Total 2,080.1 1,671.7 24.4 2,068.9 1,692.8 22.2 U.S. West 1,843.3 1,447.7 27.3 1,872.1 1,509.2 24.0 U.S. East 2,582.4 2,097.3 23.1 2,478.8 2,042.1 21.4 Japan 1,850.1 1,385.5 33.5 2,230.0 1,403.0 58.9 Canada 2,222.6 1,858.1 19.6 2,306.4 2,023.2 14.0 All Others 2,374.1 2,181.6 8.8 2,286.5 2,180.5 4.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 341.5 376.0 -9.2

P=Preliminary data.

JULY 2022 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2022P 2021 % change 2022P YTD 2021 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,937.6 1,600.7 21.1 11,163.1 6,679.8 67.1 Total by air 1,937.6 1,600.7 21.1 11,153.2 6,679.8 67.0 Oahu 819.5 674.4 21.5 4,822.5 2,887.4 67.0 Maui 591.2 494.3 19.6 3,378.0 2,118.5 59.4 Molokai 3.1 2.5 24.4 22.1 12.9 71.8 Lanai 15.9 14.5 9.6 84.4 52.4 61.0 Kauai 238.9 191.9 24.5 1,294.0 681.4 89.9 Hawaii Island 269.1 223.1 20.6 1,552.1 927.2 67.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 10.0 0.0 N/A TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 8,600,774 8,221,214 4.6 49,753,614 35,656,976 39.5 Total by air 8,600,774 8,221,214 4.6 49,615,619 35,656,976 39.1 Oahu 3,727,675 3,541,120 5.3 20,748,184 14,911,898 39.1 Maui 2,409,235 2,362,252 2.0 14,127,384 11,206,717 26.1 Molokai 20,061 18,102 10.8 144,662 97,780 47.9 Lanai 23,754 27,628 -14.0 169,148 122,087 38.5 Kauai 1,080,769 980,472 10.2 6,232,680 3,265,662 90.9 Hawaii Island 1,339,281 1,291,639 3.7 8,193,561 6,052,832 35.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 137,995 0 N/A VISITOR ARRIVALS 919,154 879,554 4.5 5,350,486 3,632,515 47.3 Total by air 919,154 879,554 4.5 5,321,305 3,632,515 46.5 Oahu 491,052 453,617 8.3 2,751,405 1,773,557 55.1 Maui 304,878 282,736 7.8 1,710,936 1,269,180 34.8 Molokai 4,075 3,202 27.3 23,974 13,513 77.4 Lanai 6,156 6,040 1.9 38,638 23,967 61.2 Kauai 138,130 115,947 19.1 782,268 361,913 116.1 Hawaii Island 169,668 149,349 13.6 982,397 634,419 54.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 29,181 0 N/A AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 277,444 265,200 4.6 234,687 168,193 39.5 Total by air 277,444 265,200 4.6 234,036 168,193 39.1 Oahu 120,248 114,230 5.3 97,869 70,339 39.1 Maui 77,717 76,202 2.0 66,639 52,862 26.1 Molokai 647 584 10.8 682 461 47.9 Lanai 766 891 -14.0 798 576 38.5 Kauai 34,864 31,628 10.2 29,399 15,404 90.9 Hawaii Island 43,203 41,666 3.7 38,649 28,551 35.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 651 0 N/A AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.36 9.35 0.1 9.30 9.82 -5.3 Total by air 9.36 9.35 0.1 9.32 9.82 -5.0 Oahu 7.59 7.81 -2.8 7.54 8.41 -10.3 Maui 7.90 8.35 -5.4 8.26 8.83 -6.5 Molokai 4.92 5.65 -12.9 6.03 7.24 -16.6 Lanai 3.86 4.57 -15.6 4.38 5.09 -14.1 Kauai 7.82 8.46 -7.5 7.97 9.02 -11.7 Hawaii Island 7.89 8.65 -8.7 8.34 9.54 -12.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.00 0.00 N/A 4.73 0.00 N/A PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 225.3 194.7 15.7 224.4 187.3 19.8 Total by air 225.3 194.7 15.7 224.8 187.3 20.0 Oahu 219.8 190.4 15.4 232.4 193.6 20.0 Maui 245.4 209.2 17.3 239.1 189.0 26.5 Molokai 153.2 136.5 12.2 152.6 131.5 16.1 Lanai 669.0 524.8 27.5 499.2 429.6 16.2 Kauai 221.0 195.8 12.9 207.6 208.6 -0.5 Hawaii Island 200.9 172.7 16.3 189.4 153.2 23.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 72.2 0.0 N/A PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,108.0 1,819.9 15.8 2,086.4 1,838.9 13.5 Total by air 2,108.0 1,819.9 15.8 2,095.9 1,838.9 14.0 Oahu 1,668.9 1,486.6 12.3 1,752.7 1,628.0 7.7 Maui 1,939.0 1,748.2 10.9 1,974.4 1,669.2 18.3 Molokai 754.0 771.5 -2.3 921.1 951.2 -3.2 Lanai 2,581.5 2,400.8 7.5 2,185.4 2,188.2 -0.1 Kauai 1,729.4 1,655.4 4.5 1,654.2 1,882.6 -12.1 Hawaii Island 1,586.0 1,493.9 6.2 1,579.9 1,461.5 8.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 341.5 0.0 N/A

P=Preliminary data.

JULY 2022 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (2022 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2022P 2019 % change 2022P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,937.6 1,695.2 14.3 11,163.1 10,553.0 5.8 Total by air 1,937.6 1,695.2 14.3 11,153.2 10,524.0 6.0 Oahu 819.5 749.4 9.4 4,822.5 4,774.0 1.0 Maui 591.2 506.0 16.8 3,378.0 3,112.8 8.5 Molokai 3.1 2.9 5.9 22.1 21.5 2.8 Lanai 15.9 14.3 11.5 84.4 73.9 14.2 Kauai 238.9 201.3 18.7 1,294.0 1,165.0 11.1 Hawaii Island 269.1 221.3 21.6 1,552.1 1,376.8 12.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 10.0 29.0 -65.6 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 8,600,774 8,878,983 -3.1 49,753,614 54,121,582 -8.1 Total by air 8,600,774 8,878,983 -3.1 49,615,619 53,770,763 -7.7 Oahu 3,727,675 4,199,147 -11.2 20,748,184 24,879,137 -16.6 Maui 2,409,235 2,373,873 1.5 14,127,384 14,616,997 -3.3 Molokai 20,061 24,217 -17.2 144,662 170,360 -15.1 Lanai 23,754 25,698 -7.6 169,148 158,783 6.5 Kauai 1,080,769 1,033,431 4.6 6,232,680 6,178,662 0.9 Hawaii Island 1,339,281 1,222,617 9.5 8,193,561 7,766,825 5.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 137,995 350,820 -60.7 VISITOR ARRIVALS 919,154 995,210 -7.6 5,350,486 6,166,392 -13.2 Total by air 919,154 995,210 -7.6 5,321,305 6,089,357 -12.6 Oahu 491,052 598,986 -18.0 2,751,405 3,624,222 -24.1 Maui 304,878 307,834 -1.0 1,710,936 1,830,367 -6.5 Molokai 4,075 6,665 -38.9 23,974 37,902 -36.7 Lanai 6,156 9,190 -33.0 38,638 51,783 -25.4 Kauai 138,130 139,157 -0.7 782,268 825,696 -5.3 Hawaii Island 169,668 173,899 -2.4 982,397 1,054,260 -6.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 29,181 77,036 -62.1 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 277,444 286,419 -3.1 234,687 255,290 -8.1 Total by air 277,444 286,419 -3.1 234,036 253,636 -7.7 Oahu 120,248 135,456 -11.2 97,869 117,354 -16.6 Maui 77,717 76,577 1.5 66,639 68,948 -3.3 Molokai 647 781 -17.2 682 804 -15.1 Lanai 766 829 -7.6 798 749 6.5 Kauai 34,864 33,336 4.6 29,399 29,145 0.9 Hawaii Island 43,203 39,439 9.5 38,649 36,636 5.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 651 1,655 -60.7 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.36 8.92 4.9 9.30 8.78 5.9 Total by air 9.36 8.92 4.9 9.32 8.83 5.6 Oahu 7.59 7.01 8.3 7.54 6.86 9.9 Maui 7.90 7.71 2.5 8.26 7.99 3.4 Molokai 4.92 3.63 35.5 6.03 4.49 34.2 Lanai 3.86 2.80 38.0 4.38 3.07 42.8 Kauai 7.82 7.43 5.4 7.97 7.48 6.5 Hawaii Island 7.89 7.03 12.3 8.34 7.37 13.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.00 0.00 N/A 4.73 4.55 3.8 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 225.3 190.9 18.0 224.4 195.0 15.1 Total by air 225.3 190.9 18.0 224.8 195.7 14.9 Oahu 219.8 178.5 23.2 232.4 191.9 21.1 Maui 245.4 213.1 15.1 239.1 213.0 12.3 Molokai 153.2 119.8 27.8 152.6 126.1 21.1 Lanai 669.0 554.6 20.6 499.2 465.6 7.2 Kauai 221.0 194.8 13.5 207.6 188.5 10.1 Hawaii Island 200.9 181.0 11.0 189.4 177.3 6.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 72.2 82.6 -12.5 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,108.0 1,703.4 23.8 2,086.4 1,711.4 21.9 Total by air 2,108.0 1,703.4 23.8 2,095.9 1,728.3 21.3 Oahu 1,668.9 1,251.1 33.4 1,752.7 1,317.2 33.1 Maui 1,939.0 1,643.7 18.0 1,974.4 1,700.6 16.1 Molokai 754.0 435.4 73.2 921.1 566.6 62.6 Lanai 2,581.5 1,550.8 66.5 2,185.4 1,427.8 53.1 Kauai 1,729.4 1,446.8 19.5 1,654.2 1,410.9 17.2 Hawaii Island 1,586.0 1,272.8 24.6 1,579.9 1,306.0 21.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 341.5 376.0 -9.2

P=Preliminary data.