Cathy Ross speaks at Amazon Web Services’ Startup CxO Roundtable Fraud.net is a leader in AI-powered fraud prevention.

The co-founder and President of Fraud.net shared her expertise with a panel of industry leaders.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cathy Ross, co-founder and President of Fraud.net, a leading fraud solution provider, recently spoke on the invite-only Amazon Web Services’ Startup CxO Roundtable at the AWS Startup Loft in downtown New York City.

Hosted by Nancy Wang, founder of Advancing Women in Tech and AWS GM of Data Protection, the Startup CxO Roundtable consists of executives from fast-growing AWS startup customers. Panelists share their challenges, solutions, and breakthroughs within their businesses and how they leverage AWS technologies for success.

Fraud.net co-founder Cathy Ross shares, “I am ecstatic to be selected for this panel and to share our company’s insights and successes while using AWS technologies. I hope that our audience enjoyed the discussion and learned some new ways to leverage this stack and that our company continues this great relationship with AWS.”

About Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) provides on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments, such as distributed computing processing capacity and software tools. This comprehensive and sophisticated platform spans markets across the world and allows organizations to quickly startup their operations and deploy updates or innovations while lowering costs.

About Fraud.net:

Fraud.net provides risk management for the real-time economy. The company operates an end-to-end digital risk management and revenue enhancement ecosystem built for financial services and digital commerce companies worldwide. The cloud-born platform helps enterprises to detect and prevent fraud, money laundering, and other financial crimes and to automate customer onboarding and compliance workflows. The platform leverages no-code/low-code architecture, natively integrated data and tools from 50+ leading vendors, and custom-tailored AI models, all to enable companies to make safer, smarter, and more profitable decisions.

