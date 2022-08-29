Submit Release
Edson Fichter Nature Talks coming again to Pocatello in September

The popular Edson Fichter Nature Talks series is returning for a second year this September!  Have you wanted to learn more about the history of the Edson Fichter Nature Area in Pocatello?  What birds and reptiles call this area home?  The types of plants that exist there? The historical connections people have had to this area and the Portneuf Valley?  Then don’t miss this free lecture series co-sponsored by Friends of the Edson Fichter Nature Area and Idaho Fish and Game!

These evening chats will be held at the outdoor amphitheater at Edson Fichter Nature Area Thursdays in September from 6 to 7 p.m.  The nature area is located off of Cheyenne Avenue next to Indian Hills Elementary in Pocatello.

  • Sept. 8 – Neighbors and Families Near the Portneuf
    Dr. Ed Galindo, President of the North American Native Research and Education Foundation
     
  • Sept. 15 – Birds on the Move
    Dr. David Delehanty, Idaho State University Biological Scientist
     
  • Sept. 22 – Snakes of the Portneuf River Valley
    Dr. Chuck Peterson, Idaho State University Biological Scientist
     
  • Sept. 29 – Plants of the Nature Area
    Paul Allen, President of the Sawabi Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society
    and Chair of the High Desert Chapter of Idaho Master Naturalists

Audience members are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for sitting in and around the outdoor amphitheater.  Seating is limited, so come early to get a good spot.  In the event of inclement weather, different meeting arrangements or cancellations may occur.

If you have any questions, need directions, or would like additional information, please call the Idaho Fish and Game office in Pocatello at 208-232-4703.  We look forward to seeing you there!

