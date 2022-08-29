Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis Celebrate Special Olympians

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Last week, Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis welcomed Special Olympians to the Governor’s Mansion for an event which included medal winners from the Special Olympics 2022 USA Games and athletes and teams that were not able to compete due to the vaccine mandate that was imposed until the state intervened the week of the games. Representatives from Special Olympics Florida were in attendance and will host an All-Star Champions Showcase for Floridians and athletes nationwide who missed out on the games. Click here for a video.

“In Florida we ensured all Special Olympians could compete, and today we are celebrating a job well done in the 2022 USA Games,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We saw many Floridians with special abilities win medals, but most importantly they used their God-given abilities to play sports together and have fun.”

“These athletes deserve to be celebrated for their accomplishments,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “I am proud of the effort they put forward at the games and excited for them to have the opportunity to participate in the All-Star Showcase. In Florida, we will always fight for Floridians with unique abilities, including our inspirational athletes.”

