Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,332 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,391 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis Celebrate Special Olympians

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Last week, Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis welcomed Special Olympians to the Governor’s Mansion for an event which included medal winners from the Special Olympics 2022 USA Games and athletes and teams that were not able to compete due to the vaccine mandate that was imposed until the state intervened the week of the games. Representatives from Special Olympics Florida were in attendance and will host an All-Star Champions Showcase for Floridians and athletes nationwide who missed out on the games. Click here for a video.

“In Florida we ensured all Special Olympians could compete, and today we are celebrating a job well done in the 2022 USA Games,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We saw many Floridians with special abilities win medals, but most importantly they used their God-given abilities to play sports together and have fun.”

“These athletes deserve to be celebrated for their accomplishments,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “I am proud of the effort they put forward at the games and excited for them to have the opportunity to participate in the All-Star Showcase. In Florida, we will always fight for Floridians with unique abilities, including our inspirational athletes.”

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis Celebrate Special Olympians

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.