08-29-2022 WV Lottery Earns Excellence in Financial Reporting Certificate

WEST VIRGINIA LOTTERY EARNS EXCELLENCE IN FINANCIAL REPORTING CERTIFICATE

CHICAGO, ILL. – The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the West Virginia Lottery for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.

The report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which included demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

The 2021 Annual Report, as well as each of its predecessors, are available online for viewing.