Governor issues executive clemency to six individuals

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday issued executive clemency to six individuals convicted of crimes in New Mexico, all but one of whom was found guilty of non-violent offenses.

The forgiven offenses committed by the individuals include fraud, larceny, burglary, drug possession and distribution, and failure to disclose facts to obtain public assistance, among others. All of the offenses were at least a decade old, most dating back several decades.

Those receiving clemency include Cynthia Jaramillo, survivor of serial killer David Parker Ray, who has since dedicated her life to supporting women facing homelessness and addiction.

Article V, Section 6 of the New Mexico Constitution provides that the “governor shall have power to grant reprieves and pardons, after conviction for all offenses except treason and in cases of impeachment.” The governor’s decision to pardon is “unrestrained by any consideration other than the conscience and wisdom and the sense of public duty of the governor.”

The governor’s pardoning power extends to all offenses committed under state law other than the offenses of impeachment and treason. The governor does not have authority to pardon convictions for violations of municipal ordinances or convictions from another jurisdiction, such as those from other states and under federal law.

The governor’s pardon restores certain fundamental rights, such as the right to vote and the right to hold public office and other positions of public trust.

Pardons are filed with the Office of the Secretary of State; applications are referred for review to the state Parole Board, which provides non-binding recommendations to the governor.

Those interested in applying for executive clemency may visit the governor’s website, download the administration’s guidelines for executive clemency here and download the application for executive clemency here.

