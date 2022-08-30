Driving New Technology with Pre-Configured AUTOMATE Mini-FAKRA Cable Assemblies
Amphenol RF introduces AUTOMATE Mini-FAKRA cable assemblies designed for automotive and industrial applications requiring high data transfer rates.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to expand our AUTOMATE Type A Mini-FAKRA product series with pre-configured cable assemblies. These assemblies feature a straight quad port mini-FAKRA jack on both ends and are designed on low loss TFC-302LL. AUTOMATE assemblies support data transmission rates up to 20 Gbps which makes them ideal for automotive and industrial applications which require high data transfer rates to communicate information for safety, performance and entertainment without lag.
AUTOMATE Type A mini-FAKRA connectors are constructed with a closed entry cable interface which limits the size of mating parts to prevent contact damage during mating. They also provide a secondary locking mechanism known as terminal position assurance or TPA that ensures the body and contact are retained and fully seated in the housing. These connectors provide reliable electrical performance up to 9 GHz with low engagement forces for secure mating and easy installation. The rugged, impact-resistance body allows them to be utilized in harsh environments such as vehicles and factory settings.
The AUTOMATE cable assembly is available in a variety of lengths from six inches to 12 meters, and in the universally keyed Z code which allows them to mate with all other key codes. These assemblies are fully compatible with existing mini-FAKRA connectors commonly used in automotive applications. Custom cable assemblies and IP-rated sealed solutions are available by request.
About Amphenol RF
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.amphenolrf.com
