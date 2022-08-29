Submit Release
Legislative drafting seminar registration open

The Legislative Council staff will sponsor a legislative drafting seminar on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. There is no charge for attending this seminar.  Registrants will receive the 2023 Legislative Drafting Manual.

Location: House Chamber, State Capitol/Microsoft Teams
Time: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
CLE Credits: This seminar has been approved for 3 CLE credits by the Commission for Continuing Legal Education.

The seminar includes a review of constitutional, statutory, and legislative rules relating to the drafting of bills, together with the practical application of those rules and coverage of the legislative drafting manual. This seminar should be considered mandatory for anyone who will be drafting legislation for the 2023 session. Changes in drafting procedures adopted since the 2021 session will be covered.

For more information and to register, go to: https://ndlegis.gov/legislative-drafting-seminar

