BRICK BOSSO x GILLES SNOWCAT: The Enchanting Deliciousness Of Gilles Snowcat’s Burger Queen Dub Remix

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s always fun when two innovative artists choose to do a mashup. Gilles Snowcat, the globe-trotting singer/songwriter has lent his talents to a playful mix of the tune “Burger Queen,” from Brick Bosso’s new album Bianca.

When asked why he chose this song out of the others on the album, Snowcat said: “As usual, I didn't brainstorm too much, just followed my gut feeling. This song called for being f*cked up a little bit more, so I chose it.”

Gilles Snowcat explained that he took a self-limiting approach to the tune. “At first (I planned) just a normal mix of the whole song, but using my own skills and values. But it sounded too similar to Brick's version, just a bit more bombastic at places, but nothing groundbreaking. So I switched to a de-structured mix, a bit more like a dub mix. I set up a rule: use only tracks of the original mix. No added instrument from me. Even the drums, I kept Brick's track and cut some beats to have a one-drop rhythm.”

As for Brick Bosso’s opinion of the remix: “When Gilles said he wanted to remix the song,” Brick says, “I immediately realized he was the perfect choice to put a playful spin on the already fun and silly song. Gilles’ outrageous dub mix of Burger Queen is served up with fries and lots of cheese!”

The original tune from Bosso’s 2022 album “Bianca” was coincidental, as he had started writing “Burger Queen” in 2017, and it’s there on the album next to “Oh, Macy!” which is about his memories of techno-pop diva Stacey Q, whose famous song “Two Of Hearts” was used in a Burger King commercial earlier this year. (Burger King is a popular fast-food chain in the United States.) Brick Bosso’s alter ego Keith Walsh was romantically linked to Stacey Q in the early 80s.

Socials and Streaming:
www.brickbosso.com
www.gilles-snowcat.com
https://brickbosso.bandcamp.com/track/burger-queen-gilles-snowcat-dub-mix
https://brickbosso.bandcamp.com/album/bianca
https://gillessnowcat.bandcamp.com/

For reviews and interviews, please contact Keith Walsh at walshkeith123@gmail.com

Naqada Music Management
+20 111 717 9758
