Reduce Interference with Low PIM NEX10 Coaxial Adapters
Amphenol RF introduces the robust and compact NEX10 interface with low PIM performance to reduce interference and degradation in network quality.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to introduce NEX10 adapters into our expansive portfolio of low PIM solutions. This lightweight interface features a compact design that is 50% smaller than the traditional 4.3-10 series and offers a transition from 4.3-10, 7-16. N-Type and SMA products. NEX10 allows for more connection density in comparison to other connectors or adapters. The small footprint of this series makes it ideal for small cells, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and MIMO applications.
NEX10 adapters can be used where RF signals need to be combined or distributed to an antenna in multi-operator, multiband DAS applications. These adapters are designed to solve passive intermodulation (PIM) in a network to reduce interference that can degrade the network quality. This durable interface offers reliable electrical performance up to 6 GHz and is constructed using a variety of cost-effective materials which differ based on the between series.
The NEX10 interface features a threaded coupling mechanism for secure mating with all between series adapter configurations utilizing this type of mating on both ends. All NEX10 adapter options have a straight orientation. The ruggedized design and compact size allows this series to meet the reduced size requirements for shrinking technology including 5G/LTE designs.
About Amphenol RF
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.amphenolrf.com
# # #
Lindsay Sperling - Marketing Communications Manager
Amphenol RF
+1 203-796-2034
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other