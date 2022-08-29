Minister for Defence Peter Hultqvist to attend defence ministers meeting in Prague

SWEDEN, August 29 - On 30 August, Minister for Defence Peter Hultqvist will meet his EU colleagues in Prague, Czechia. The main focus of the meeting will be on support for Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, will also attend parts of the meeting.

The Czech Republic currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, so the informal meeting of EU defence ministers will be held in Prague.

The agenda includes discussions on the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and continued support from EU countries to Ukraine. Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s defence minister, is expected to join via videoconference to talk about the country’s needs. The EU defence ministers will also discuss defence industrial issues at the meeting.

The meeting will be preceded by a joint dinner on the evening of 29 August.

Minister for Defence Peter Hultqvist will be available for interviews in connection with the meeting. Please contact Press Secretary Ulrika Langels.