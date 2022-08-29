Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,196 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,125 in the last 365 days.

Minister for Defence Peter Hultqvist to attend defence ministers meeting in Prague

SWEDEN, August 29 - On 30 August, Minister for Defence Peter Hultqvist will meet his EU colleagues in Prague, Czechia. The main focus of the meeting will be on support for Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, will also attend parts of the meeting.

The Czech Republic currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, so the informal meeting of EU defence ministers will be held in Prague.

The agenda includes discussions on the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and continued support from EU countries to Ukraine. Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s defence minister, is expected to join via videoconference to talk about the country’s needs. The EU defence ministers will also discuss defence industrial issues at the meeting.

The meeting will be preceded by a joint dinner on the evening of 29 August.

Minister for Defence Peter Hultqvist will be available for interviews in connection with the meeting. Please contact Press Secretary Ulrika Langels.

You just read:

Minister for Defence Peter Hultqvist to attend defence ministers meeting in Prague

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.