F&G Commission will meet via Zoom call on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 9 a.m. MDT

Idaho Fish and Game Commission is scheduled to meet via Zoom on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 9 a.m. People can attend in person at Fish and Game’s Headquarters Office at 600 S. Walnut in Boise, any Fish and Game regional office or watch via Zoom at the link below.

The special meeting will not include a public hearing, and no public comment will be taken during it.

The Commission is scheduled to make a final decision on tags allocated to outfitters and tags available to nonresident deer and elk hunters who do not hire an outfitter. Total nonresident deer and elk tags available are expected to stay at or near the long-term limits of 12,815 elk and 15,500 deer tags.

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director's Office at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-368-6185 (TDD).