Harrington Group International (HGI) Recruits Quality Management Software Expert
Strengthening the Executive Team, Accelerating Its Growth and Expansion Plans
The selection of Cachat to join the Executive Team was based on his proven background, experience, and reputation in the QMS industry as a subject matter expert and innovator.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harrington Group International LLC (HGI) delivers quality management software (QMS) solutions for both small and medium sized businesses, and large international conglomerates worldwide. HGI is pleased to announce that QMS industry veteran, John M. Cachat, joins our team today to lead business development efforts. John’s responsibilities will encompass sales team leadership, accelerating revenue, and contributing to the company’s marketing and business strategies.
— Rick Harrington, Jr. CEO at HGI
John M. Cachat has over 40 years of experience in the Operational Excellence, Enterprise Quality and Compliance Management. He has focused his career on reducing costs and risk with business improvements using Enterprise Information Systems, specifically focusing on the strategy for leveraging existing investment in ERP, PLM, MES, and other legacy systems in place. Cachat was the Chairman and Founder of IQS, Inc., a multi-million international enterprise quality management information systems software provider.
Cachat’s expertise and knowledge started during his master’s program at Texas A&M University, where he specialized in Automated Manufacturing. He managed a major United States Air Force research project that focused on the non-financial and non-inventory related business processes, primarily those required by international quality standards, while working as the Director of Quality Engineering at a Tier One aerospace supplier. Cachat holds a MSIE degree from Texas A&M University, specializing in Automated manufacturing and a BSIE degree from Kettering University (General Motors Institute) and is a Certified Quality Engineer.
"Mr. Cachat’s knowledge of business processes, technology, and business development will help drive the global expansion of HGI." - Rick Harrington, Jr. CEO at HGI
“HGI is a global network of performance improvement providers delivering solutions to businesses and industries worldwide,” stated Cachat, “that designs and develops cost effective business management tools that will evolve in concert with your business as it grows. HGI’s flexibility of both on-premise and cloud deployments, CapEx and OpEx pricing models, and customizations services make their solutions unbeatable. I look forward to working with current and future customers to support their specific needs and developing solutions that are tailored to fit their needs.”
