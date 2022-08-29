Four Leaf Development Launches New Breed of Lifestyle Community with Affordable Homes in Tyler Texas
Construction begins on Fannin Meadows, a brand new, highly amenitized master planned community offering factory-built homes.
Fannin Meadows represents a “revolution” in the manufactured home community business that is in its infancy. New communities are not mom and pop. The next 50 years will look nothing like the last.”TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four Leaf Development, the business unit of Four Leaf Properties, announced the start of construction on newly acquired and entitled land in Tyler Texas. The new community represents a departure from existing housing options in Tyler, offering a heavily amenitized master planned community aesthetic with new, energy-efficient factory-built homes.
— Michael Callaghan
“There has been a fundamental shift in the housing market driven by both housing price escalation and demographic trends,” said Michael Callaghan, Managing Partner of Four Leaf Properties. “Home prices are way too high and buyers, whether market dominant millennials or downsizers, demand something different. New demand is for an amenities driven lifestyle experience and homes that are affordable, modern and energy efficient.”
The new community, Fannin Meadows, will be a class A manufactured home community located on 104 acres in Smith County, within the city of Tyler Texas. The site is 9 miles from downtown Tyler and 22 miles from Longview.
Fannin Meadows master planned lifestyle community is designed to connect residents and provide a sense of place. Design includes walkability, green spaces and a five-star amenity package. Active management and community programming will bring residents together and foster relationship building.
Fannin Meadows Community
• 437 Home Sites
• Clubhouse and Amenity Center
• Outdoor Patio and Flex Space
• Swimming Pool
• Pickleball Court
• Playground
• Dog Park
• Open Field Event Space
• Professional on-site management and programming; clubs and events
• Professional landscaping
New homes with 3 bedrooms/2 baths and 1500 square feet of living space will be offered at an anticipated starting price of $1500/month. That achievable monthly payment includes all perks and benefits of the lifestyle community. Becoming a resident is facilitated by various programs and an in-house financing option. Pre-sales are expected to start in the Fall of 2022 with early summer 2023 move-ins.
“Fannin Meadows represents a “revolution” in the manufactured home community business that is in its infancy. New communities are not mom and pop operations anymore. The next 50 years will look nothing like the last,” stated Callaghan. “We are excited to be at the forefront of this movement at Fannin Meadows.”
About Four Leaf Properties
Four Leaf Properties, founded in 2009, is an owner/operator, developer and third-party management service provider for manufactured home communities. Committed to reinvestment, Four Leaf Properties works every day to improve and grow safe, professionally managed communities. Investments in amenities, community events and everyday management creates an environment where residents can put down roots. Four Leaf Properties also offers in house financing to make the dream of home ownership attainable.
To learn more, visit www.fourleafprop.com.
Lisa Lane
Four Leaf Properties
+1 708-781-1028
email us here