Introducing RIO, a Portable Solar-Powered Advanced Robotic Security System from $AITX

Over the years, and at the cost of millions of dollars in R&D and engineering, RAD has developed a wealth of proprietary technology. That RAD technology is now being directed into new markets” — Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD.

TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Introducing RIO, a Portable Solar-PoweredAdvanced Robotic Security System from $AITX: AITX has a Diverse Customer Range and Growing Steady Sales Artificial Intelligence & Robotic Solutions for Industry, Schools, and Government. Expanding Sales of Multiple Security Units to New and Repeat Customers. Plans for Employee Stock Ownership Award to Enhance Shareholder Value. Project for First School Firearm Detection System, Plus Integration with Existing Security Camera Networks. Largest End User Expands to 51 Units with Latest Follow-Up Orders.AITX has introduced RIO™, a portable, solar-powered security solution. RIO is the Company’s first product announced for a wider market sector, positioning RAD solutions outside of the traditional manned-guarding security industry.RIO (ROSA Independent Observatory) continues the productization of RAD’s best-selling, multiple award-winning security robot known as ROSA. RIO consists of a single ROSA 3.1 unit mounted atop a solar-powered portable trailer, with the option of adding a second ROSA unit.The Company has been conducting a pre-order program for RIO through its dealer channel and to select end-users. This pre-order program will run through mid-September and RAD expects to report pre-order activity in the coming weeks.“RIO is possibly our most exciting product announcement to date,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “Over the years, and at the cost of millions of dollars in R&D and engineering, RAD has developed a wealth of proprietary technology. That RAD technology is now being directed into new markets, which until today have been settling for legacy solutions from a multitude of suppliers, who’ve pieced together commodity components, delivering poor performance and even weaker returns on investment. RIO is poised to be a game-changer at big-box retailers, construction sites, hospital campuses, entertainment venues, and so many more vertical markets,” Reinharz added.RIO has been designed with portability and round-the-clock performance in mind. At its base stands a ruggedized portable trailer positioning the unit’s two solar panels and housing the device’s high-performance batteries and control systems. RIO’s retractable mast extends nearly 20’ where a single ROSA is mounted providing an ideally positioned 180° field of view. To achieve a 360° field of view, a ROSA-Expander unit is also available.“The RAD dealer channel is excited about RIO,” said Mark Folmer, President at RAD. “RIO gives RAD dealers a lower-cost, higher-margin, higher-volume solution to offer their clients. We privately introduced RIO to our network of dealers and have received overwhelming interest, plus we’re actively booking pre-orders. We expect the security industry’s response to be even greater when we officially present RIO at GSX in two weeks.” RAD will be exhibiting in booth #1650 at GSX in Atlanta at the Georgia World Congress Center, September 12th through 14th.“If RIO captures just a modest market share of the existing and large solar-powered security trailer business, it could swiftly propel RAD’s recurring monthly revenue numbers to yet another new orbit. RIO is the solution that can get us there,” Reinharz concluded.RAD offers several RIO monitoring options, including the monitoring services provided by RAD dealers, third-party remote monitoring service providers, as well as RAD’s exclusive RADSoC™ cloud-based application, with desktop and mobile monitoring options. RIO, like all other RAD security robot solutions, is cellular optimized for robust, near Wi-Fi quality connectivity, with cellular service included with the device’s subscription service.About AITX:Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX) is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges, and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, the AITX RAD, RAD-M, and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen their business.AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staff and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced costs. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare.Video presentations of AITX advancements in AI and Robotics are available via YouTube.Click here: https://www.youtube.com/c/AITX-RAD/videos  AITX's Subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Client Adding ROAMEOsOn August 18th AITX announced its expectation to receive an order for two additional ROAMEO mobile security robots from one of the nation’s largest vehicle retailers. This direct client had previously deployed a single ROAMEO as announced in January.The two AITX ROAMEOs will be deployed at two of the client’s 200+ locations in the US. The client has also deployed three ROSA devices across multiple locations. ROSA has been well received for its autonomous ability to detect and deter instances of trespassing and other property intrusions without the need for manned guarding assistance.ROAMEO is a mobile security robot that is nearly 7 ft. tall and weighs over 700 lbs. ROAMEO is built to autonomously patrol a property or periphery and survey its surroundings, conducting routine patrols, recording, and reporting back to the central command center. The AITX security robot’s dual 18.5” web-connected touch screens provide customizable information and concierge services for guests that it may encounter while on patrol. AITX Announces Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) AwardOn August 16th AITX announced that employees of its subsidiaries are receiving stock awards that are expected to mature in 48 months. “We want to reward our team members with company stock to ensure that their long-term objectives are in line with our investors,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX. “We announced this plan last year and we’re right on schedule with the delivery of these awards. We’re excited to see how employee stock ownership can potentially help generate greater value for the company, our investors, and our clients.”AITX Receives 3-Unit ROSA OrderOn August 11th AITX announced an order for 3 ROSA security robots from one of its dealer channel partners.These 3 AITX ROSAs will be deployed at a new end-user, a global leader in software with over 25 offices in the US. RAD’s ROSA has been well received for its autonomous ability to detect and deter instances of trespassing and other property intrusions without the need for manned guarding assistance. All 3 ROSAs will be deployed at one of the end-user’s locations. AITX to Deploy its First School Firearm Detection System, Plus RADSoC Integration with Existing Security Camera NetworksOn August 10th AITX announced a Letter of Intent (LOI) with an east coast parochial school to deploy 2 ROSA security robots with firearm detection technology. Coinciding with this deployment, AITX is announcing the integration of its RADSoC™ with its full suite of AI analytics with existing networks of security cameras. The school presently has approximately 120 security cameras, of which 50 will be connected to the RAD ecosystem.RADSoC is an AITX proprietary, hybrid on-premises/cloud series of applications that until now have been limited to only AITX RAD devices. The announced plan of RADSoC’s integration with existing networks of IP-based cameras opens the AITX addressable market potentially to the several hundred million security cameras presently deployed across RAD’s target markets.The AITX east coast school’s dual ROSA deployment, plus integration with its existing network of security cameras is expected to begin in September. AITX Largest End User Expands to 51 Units with 14 Additional UnitsOn August 8th AITX announced it will receive an add-on order of 14 additional units.On June 16, 2022, AITX issued a press release announcing receipt of its largest single order to date which was for a total of 50 units. On August 8th AITX announced it will receive an add-on order of 14 additional units.On June 16, 2022, AITX issued a press release announcing receipt of its largest single order to date which was for a total of 50 units. Thirty-seven of the 50 units were earmarked for a well-known mid-west-based manufacturer and were to be deployed at five of their locations.After assessing the end-users locations. along with the authorized dealer, the portion of the order that was for 37 units increased to a total of 51, consisting of 42 ROSAs, 5 RIOs, and 4 AVA devices for this single end-user. The AITX dealer made the recommendations to the end-user that the time was right to deploy RAD's cost-effective and proven solutions. The end-users comments were 'let's not waste time refurbishing old technology, let's go RAD!'

