Major Traffic Disruptions Expected Tomorrow on Interstate 81, SR 115, SR 309 in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties

Dunmore, PA – Tomorrow, Tuesday, August 30th there will be intermittent road closures on Interstate 81 north and southbound, SR 115 and SR 309 in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties between 1:30 PM to 6 PM as follows:

o I-81 SB between exit 180 and exit 170;

o I-81 NB between exit 168 and exit 180;

o SR 115 N / N Cross Valley Expressway North, (SR 309 N) from Wildflower Drive to exit 4 at Rutter Ave; and

o N Cross Valley Expressway South (SR 309 S) from Exit 5 Forty Fort to I-81.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963.4044

