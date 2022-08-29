Paving Project to Start Today on Route 6 in Warren County

A $1.2 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on Route 6 in Warren County is scheduled to start today.



The project will include paving of 0.6 miles of roadway on Route 6 from the Gabion Retaining Wall to Warren/Kinzua road (Route 59) in Mead Township.

Work will include milling and paving, in addition to the installation of new traffic signals and ADA-compliant curb ramps.

Weather permitting, work is expected to be completed in September 2022.

Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers.

The contractor is IA Construction Corporation of Franklin, PA. The contract cost is $1,203,222.22, which is to be paid for entirely with federal funds.

Information on the Route 6 Paving Project is available online at the www.penndot.gov/District1.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook.





MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095

# # #



