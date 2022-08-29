SemiCab Strengthens Their Standing with New Office in Atlanta, Georgia
Company scales operations to support the growing community of carriers and Fortune 500 shippers using its Collaborative Transportation Platform
Atlanta has a lot to offer in technological innovation. We’re eager to share our company culture that has helped us maintain a near-perfect talent retention rate while attracting the best teammates.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemiCab Inc, North America’s only Collaborative Transportation Platform, today announced the opening of a new headquarters office in the Perimeter area of Atlanta, Georgia. The company has been growing its team in North America since its inception and has established an official Atlanta headquarters to sustain projected growth. SemiCab plans to grow its team by more than 50 percent by the end of the year, bringing much-needed change to the transportation industry. As the prime logistics hub of the Southeast, Georgia is the ideal flagship location for their endeavors.
Following the recent hire of two new executive team members, Bryan Nella and Mark Sink, SemiCab knew the only way to embrace its growth was to prepare for it. As the platform usage continued to grow 5X over the last 12 months, with over 1,500 carriers and a growing list of Fortune 500 shippers on the platform, it was essential to find a location where innovation, collaboration, and ingenuity can thrive. That’s exactly what this new headquarters location is all about.
Atlanta has deep roots as a transportation hub and was actually known as the city of Terminus in 1837. In addition to having the busiest airport in the world and being ranked as a top-tier “supply chain city”, Atlanta also has a deep pool of technical and entrepreneurial talent. According to SemiCab CEO and Founder, Ajesh Kapoor, “We’re in tech, which means we’re always looking forward. And while to some a new office may seem like small news, for a company where collaboration is our identity, we knew we had to find the right place where we could thrive, together. We’re certain this office will be one step of many in completely revolutionizing the transportation space.”
“Atlanta has a lot to offer, made clear by the state’s dedication to technological innovation. We’re eager to share our company culture that so far has helped us maintain a near-perfect talent retention rate while attracting only the best teammates,” said Mark Sink, Director of Marketing.
SemiCab is dedicated to bringing about much-needed change to the trucking industry by:
- Reducing empty miles by half and creating $50B of new economic opportunity
- Creating new freight capacity without adding carbon emissions
- Offering reliable capacity for shippers: a 99%+ acceptance rate compared to the industry average of less than 70%
- Delivering consistent and increased profitability for carriers
- Vastly improving the quality of life of millions of drivers and their families by enabling truckers to be on the road when they want to be and home when they need to be, which will also positively impact the growing driver shortage
To learn more about SemiCab, visit www.semicab.com, where you can also view open career opportunities on their standout team.
About SemiCab, Inc.
SemiCab is a cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform built to achieve the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. To orchestrate collaboration across shippers and carriers, SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners. To build fully loaded round trips, SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced optimization models. On the SemiCab platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more while not having to change a thing. To learn more visit: SemiCab.com.
